Astrobotic Unveils Its Lunar Lander 'Peregrine' Which Would Carry Bitcoin To The Moon

Pittsburgh-based private ‘Moon company’ Astrobotic unveiled its lunar lander which is nearing completion and will be used to deliver payloads to the lunar surface. The company has been contracted by NASA for its delivery services and is aiming to launch this lander named ‘Peregrine’ later this year. Notably, this is Astrobotic’s second lander after 'Griffin', which was recently assembled to completion for testing.

The Peregrine lander

Standing a little more than six-feet tall, the Peregrine lander, as the company says, is designed for "safe payload delivery to lunar orbit and any latitude on the lunar surface". The lander is equipped with five main engines, a solar panel at the top along with an antenna and propellant tank fitted inside. According to Astrobotic, the lander has a payload delivery capacity of 70 kilograms to 90 kilograms and 192 hours of surface operation duration.

NASA has awarded Astrobotic a contract worth $79.5 million for delivering payloads to the Moon in its first misison and more for missions under the Artemis program. In a conversation with The Verge, John Thornton, CEO of Astrobotic said, "Our first priority is mission success, and if it happens to be the first, great. And if it’s not, that’s fine too. Really, success is the most important, but it is the first commercial lander that is unveiled".

Thornton was referring to his competition- Intituitive Machines, which also won $77 million from NASA for transporting cargo to the Moon. NASA had promised $97 million to another company named Orbit Beyond for lunar landers but the company dropped out of the contest. "Obviously the lander is still being built, but it’s far enough along that we can unveil it for what it looks like now. And it’s so exciting. It’s 15 years in the making", Thornton said.

While the company refused to give out details about the developmental cost of the lander, it confirmed that it will carry 24 payloads to the Moon in its first mission. The lander's target location is a region called Lacus Mortis meaning "lake of death" and it will fly with a rover from the Carnegie Mellon University and a micro-rover from the Mexican space agency. A physical Bitcoin carrying one Bitcoin worth capital and a lunar 'dream capsule' from Japan also forms the payload, The Verge reports.