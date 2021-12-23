Last Updated:

Astronaut Matthias Maurer Gets New Haircut Aboard Space Station; Tech Wows Netizens

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer has introduced the world to a new practice- getting a haircut aboard the space station in his new video.

Harsh Vardhan
Matthias Maurer

The astronauts living in the International Space Station (ISS) get to experience what no human would ever do here on Earth. From performing space experiments to bathing in microgravity, activities performed in space have special importance as they are not as easy as they are in normal conditions. Among these said activities, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer has introduced the world to a new practice- getting a haircut aboard the space station. In a video shared by Maurer this week, he was seen getting his hair styled by NASA astronaut Raja Chari.

Calling Chari a ‘man of many talents’, Maurer also detailed the special hair clippers that the astronaut use in space so as to prevent the hair from floating into space. “Five stars for this space stylist’s service”, Maurer joked in his tweet.

The post by Maurer has become fairly popular on the microblogging site as it has attracted many eyeballs. Several netizens have poured in their warm reactions as one user wrote that the video made her appreciate how easy things are here on Earth. And without any surprise, the video has garnered over 30 thousand views as of now. 

“This is incredible how things that are so easy in earth it will be a little difficult in Space then to see it in ISS make me to appreciate every little things that I have in earth”, wrote the user.

“A very well executed sequence I don’t see any hair getting away has the vacuum been incorporated in with the trimmer?”, wrote another user. Where one Twitterati lauded the skills of the astronauts, another one joked that “humans are high maintenance.

Special hair clippers for space

Whenever astronauts need a haircut in the space station, they use a special clipper that has a vacuum tube attached to it. This vacuum tube does not allow the clipped hair to get scattered around in the module as it sucks the hair like a vacuum cleaner. Needless to say, floating bits of hair in microgravity is never a good idea as they might enter the eyes of the astronauts or even cause damage to the machines.

