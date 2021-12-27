Astronaut Matthias Maurer Shares Video Of Him Breaking A Sweat Aboard The ISS; WATCH

Just days after going viral for getting a haircut in the International Space Station (ISS), French astronaut Matthias Maurer has now shared a glimpse of himself doing vigorous exercise in the orbiting laboratory. There is a culture of two hours of regular exercise for the astronauts residing in the space station as it keeps them fit and helps retain bone density and muscle mass during long-term space missions. Taking to Twitter, Maurer shared a video where he detailed why exercise is important.

"There's no exception when it comes to the daily 2h of exercise aboard the @Space_Station. This not only serves to keep us in shape after the festive treats but is important to strengthen our muscle mass & bone density in the weightless environment of space", Maurer wrote in his Twitter post.

In the video, Maurer can be seen breaking a sweat through special equipment installed in the ISS module which are specially designed to function in microgravity. The environment in which the astronauts live is infamous for the ill effects that they cause so astronauts resort to heavy workouts as it would not make much difference when they touch down on Earth again after their months-long stay in space. Maurer recently went viral when he posted another video of getting a haircut aboard the ISS by NASA astronaut Raja Chari.

Maurer's haircut aboard ISS goes viral

Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents 🚀💈💇‍♂️ Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist's service ⭐️😉 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/dDsXHaSgG5 — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) December 19, 2021

NASA astronaut Chari trimming Maurer's hair was very well received by the audience who were amazed to learn about the technology astronauts use for the purpose. Calling Chari a ‘man of many talents’, Maurer detailed the special hair clippers that the astronaut use in space so as to prevent the hair from floating into space. Whenever astronauts need a haircut in the space station, they use a special clipper that has a vacuum tube attached to it. This vacuum tube does not allow the clipped hair to get scattered around in the module as it sucks the hair like a vacuum cleaner. Needless to say, floating bits of hair in microgravity is never a good idea as they might enter the eyes of the astronauts or even cause damage to the machines.