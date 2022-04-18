Astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria Performs 1st Ever Musical Duet From Space; Watch

Amid life-saving experiments being conducted aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the astronauts are also having some fun, a glimpse of which recently surfaced. Astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, who arrived at the ISS on April 9 under the first private mission, made history by performing a duet with pianist BLKBOK. The duo teamed up for the latter's song 'Stars' from the movie Ad Astra, followed by Elton John's 'Rocket Man' as a 50 year anniversary tribute. Check out the duet performance below.

Before their performance, Lopez-Alegria joked, "I'm a better astronaut than musician, that's for darn sure" and went on to create history with his piano that he carried to the ISS. The 63-year-old Axiom Space Vice President also shared his flight experience. "The feeling of the ride going uphill, as they say, was rather smooth (and had) a lot of acceleration. Lopez-Alegria also revealed that Axiom-1 mission flight was "Different from the shuttle, which has a lot of rumbling".

"Views out the window never get old", he added. Notably, the Axiom VP was previously a NASA astronaut and has been on several space shuttle flights. Following their performance, BLKBOK (Charles Wilson III) thanked NASA, Axiom Space and Lopez-Alegria adding "I look forward to your safe return and see you soon".

Lopez-Alegria's Ax-1 mission

The former NASA astronaut is currently on a 10-day-long mission which he embarked on with three other members- Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. Ever since he arrived at the space station, he has been sharing glimpses of his stay and kept his fans updated on the Ax-1 mission. Most recently, he posted a video on drinking orange juice in zero gravity and has posted multiple pictures of Earth as seen from space.

In case you're keeping score at home... pic.twitter.com/zC8LoAHpCP — Michael L-A (@CommanderMLA) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX, who helped transport the astronauts are preparing to bring them back to Earth. The Ax-1 crew would depart the ISS on April 19 at 8:05 pm (IST) and splashdown on Earth at 4:49 pm the next day.

