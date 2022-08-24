Astronaut Shares Stunning Visuals Of Auroras From ISS After Solar Storm

The auroras triggered by the recent solar storm put on a fascinating show for people living near the northern poles. However, the views from the International Space Station (ISS) were something that took even the astronauts by surprise. Recently, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, Samantha Christoforetti, who is currently a resident of the orbital outpost shared a few pictures of the glittering aurora australis or the southern lights.

The Sun has been really active lately. Last week we saw the most stunning auroras I have ever experienced in over 300 days in space! #auroraaustralis #MissionMinerva pic.twitter.com/r9hzZSoMNp — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) August 21, 2022

"The Sun has been really active lately. Last week we saw the most stunning auroras I have ever experienced in over 300 days in space! (sic)", the astronaut wrote in her tweet. According to the astronaut, these views are of the aurora australis or southern lights, the term for auroras occurring in the south pole. On the other hand, the auroras are called aurora borealis or northern lights in the North pole.

Before Christoforetti, NASA astronaut Bob Hines also shared aurora pictures resulting from the increased activity of the sun. "Absolutely SPECTACULAR aurora today!!! Thankful for the recent solar activity resulting in these wonderful sights! (sic)", Hines tweeted.

Absolutely SPECTACULAR aurora today!!! Thankful for the recent solar activity resulting in these wonderful sights! pic.twitter.com/aOD45XSWaX — Bob “Farmer” Hines (@Astro_FarmerBob) August 18, 2022

How are auroras formed?

Auroras are triggered in the polar regions of Earth when the charged solar particles interact with the planet's magnetic field which makes up the magnetosphere. This magnetic field has immense importance for the survival of life on Earth as it shields us from most of the harmful radiation energy and particles. However, the magnetic shield gets breached by solar particles when the solar ejection gets too strong.

After entering the magnetosphere, these charged particles travel down to the magnetic field lines to the poles and interact with the atmosphere emitting multi-coloured lights. Interestingly, when the particles interact with oxygen, the light green and red are emitted whereas nitrogen gives off blue and purple. Notably, the occurrence of auroras in the polar regions is likely to get more intense as the Sun's solar cycle is heading toward its peak. The solar cycle began in December 2019 and will reach its maximum in 2025, according to NASA.