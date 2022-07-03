Astronauts Suffer 'significant' Bone Loss During Space Travels, Raises Concerns: Study

In a breakthrough study of astronauts, the repercussions of space travel on human bones have been clearly explained, along with the measures that may be taken to alleviate them during possibly challenging future trips. According to the research, astronauts lost a "significant" amount of bone density during their six-month space missions, which is roughly comparable to two decades on Earth. The research involved 17 astronauts who have been posted to the International Space Station (ISS) during the course of the previous seven years, consisting of 14 men and 3 women with an average age of 47.

A year after returning to earth, just about half the bone loss had been restored, raising questions about potential expeditions to Mars and the Moon, Sky News reported. It is pertinent to note that longer space missions have the probability of increased bone loss and decreased recovery chances. Since weight-bearing bones are normally weightless on Earth, the lack of gravity in space causes bone loss.

Repercussions of space travel on human bones

According to the ABC report, the study gathered new information on the extent to which bone mineral density may be recovered on Earth and the bone loss in astronauts brought on by the microgravity of space. An average of 1.3% less bone strength and 2.1% less bone mineral density at the tibia, one of the lower leg's bones, were seen in astronauts a year following their return to Earth. Nine had a permanent loss in bone mineral density that did not improve after the space mission.

In addition to this, the crew was composed of representatives from NASA, the Canadian, European, and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agencies. After landing on Earth, they spent a year working with a research team under the direction of Leigh Gabel, a professor at the University of Calgary, Sky News reported.

Professor Gabel noted, “Astronauts experienced significant bone loss during six-month spaceflights - loss that we would expect to see in older adults over two decades on Earth, and they only recovered about half of that loss after one year back on Earth". The study has been published in the journal - Scientific Reports.

The Professor further said that they have tracked astronauts for a year following their space flight to see if and how bone repairs, which is unusual in their study. In order to stop bone loss, space agencies must boost defences like exercise and diet, Professor Gabel cautioned.

The study discovered that in-flight exercise, including weight training aboard the ISS, was essential for avoiding bone and muscle loss. In comparison to their typical workout program on Earth, astronauts who performed more deadlifts were more likely to regenerate bone following a trip.

According to Professor Gabel, "During spaceflight, fine bone structures thin, and eventually some of the bone rods disconnect from one another," Sky News reported.

The astronaut's overall bone structure is permanently altered once they return to Earth since the severed bone connections cannot be restored but the surviving ones can grow and become stronger, Gabel explained.

The cardiovascular system is also impacted by spaceflight: Study

Apart from this, the study revealed that the cardiovascular system is also impacted by spaceflight. Professor Gabel stated that astronauts "experience a fluid shift that causes more blood to pool in the upper body" since gravity isn't drawing blood towards their feet. The cardiovascular system and eyesight may be impacted by this.

Further, radiation is also a matter of concern, as astronauts are exposed to the sun, which increases their chance of developing cancer the farther they are from Earth.

(Image: Unsplash)