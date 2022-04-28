Astronauts Welcome NASA's Crew-4 Aboard The ISS After Successful Docking; WATCH

The Crew-4 team comprising four astronauts entered the International Space Station (ISS) after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on April 27. The team, led by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, entered the space station after a 16-hour long journey and were welcomed by the Expedition 67 crew waiting for them. In a video released by NASA, astronauts Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer along with others were seen welcoming the Crew-4 members with smiles and hugs.

Just this morning, the four #Crew4 astronauts were launching from @NASAKennedy. Now they're being greeted by the crew of the @Space_Station. Watch as they enter their new digs. pic.twitter.com/nifrIHBo5f — NASA (@NASA) April 28, 2022

Mission commander Lindgren was accompanied by two other NASA astronauts- Robert Hines, and Jessica Watkins- and one European astronaut Samantha Christoforetti. According to NASA, these astronauts will spend a few months in the orbiting laboratory to conduct science and maintenance experiments and are expected to return to Earth before fall 2022. This was the fourth crew rotation mission which was conducted by NASA in collaboration with SpaceX, which provided its Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon capsule for the endeavour.

"This will be the first flight of the Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission and the fourth flight for Falcon 9’s first stage booster, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, and Turksat 5B", SpaceX had said in a statement.

Watch the Dragon capsule dock with space station

Video of Dragon’s Draco thrusters moving the spacecraft closer to the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/0zBNYgAcDb — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 28, 2022

SpaceX has released an awesome video showing the astronaut-carrying Dragon capsule dock at the space station. In the clip, which has garnered over 3.5 million views in just 12 hours, the Dragon capsule named 'Freedom' can be seen approaching the ISS as its Draco thrusters push the spacecraft further. Now that the astronauts have arrived at their destination, they will conduct over 200 science experiments in areas such as materials science, health technologies, and plant science to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth, Space X said.

Meanwhile, the expedition 67 crew composed of Chari, Maurer, Thomas Mashburn, and Kayla Barron are preparing for their return to Earth. The astronauts had arrived at the space station in November 2021 and will now make room for the Crew-4 astronauts.