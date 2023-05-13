Astronomer Captures Largest And Brightest Cosmic Explosion Ever Seen

Recently, astronomers have discovered the largest cosmic explosion ever, which is 10 times brighter than any known exploding star, or supernova, reported CNN. As per the reports shared by the scientists, the brightness of the explosion, called AT2021lwx. This would last for three years, while most supernovas are only bright for a few months. Further, the event has been studied by using telescopes. Interestingly, this occurred eight billion light-years away from Earth when the universe was about 6 billion years old. The luminosity of the explosion is also three times brighter than tidal disruption events when stars fall into supermassive black holes, according to CNN. Taking to Twitter, the University of Southampton wrote, " A team led by our astronomers have made history by capturing the largest cosmic explosion ever seen 10X brighter than any known supernova, it is believed to be a vast cloud of gas being violently disrupted by a supermassive black hole."

The largest cosmic explosion spotted

According to astronomers, it started as an unremarkable flicker in the night sky. However, after a closer look, it has been revealed that it was the most enormous cosmic explosion ever witnessed. According to the astronomers, the event has been triggered by a giant cloud of gas being gobbled up by a supermassive black hole, reported The Guardian. While talking about the unusual yet remarkable event, an astronomer at Southampton University led the observations, Dr Philip Wiseman said, " It went unnoticed for a year as it gradually got brighter." Further, he added, "We’ve estimated it’s a fireball 100 times the size of the solar system with a brightness about 2tn times the sun’s." He asserted, "In three years, this event has released about 100 times as much energy as the sun will in its 10bn-year lifetime.”

AT2021lwx (brightness of the explosion) has not been the brightest phenomenon ever witnessed. A more luminous gamma-ray burst, known as GRB 221009A, was spotted last year, however, this occurrence lasted only minutes, reported the Guardian. Whereas, if compared, the new event has been still going strong, meaning the overall energy release is far greater. In 2020, the same occurrence has been detected by the Zwicky Transient Facility in California. However, the event initially did not stand out. Later, they found that they had captured an incredibly rare event. “Encountering such a huge star is very rare, so we think a much larger cloud of gas is more likely,” said Wiseman, while talking about their latest discovery.