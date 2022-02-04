Astronomers Baffled By Gaseous Mini-Neptune Exoplanets That Are Becoming Super-Earths

Astronomers have stumbled upon two different classes of exoplanets called 'mini-Neptunes' that are slowly turning into super-Earths after losing their puffy atmosphere. According to NASA, this is being caused by their host stars whose radiation is stripping these planets' atmosphere and making the hot gases escape it. The agency says that studying such planets would help astronomers understand how these worlds form and evolve and explain the gap in the size distribution of planets found around other stars.

Can ''puffy planets'' slim down?



Mini-Neptunes and their mystery

According to NASA's description, mini-Neptunes are the planets that are a denser version of the Neptune found in our solar system and consist of a rocky core blanketed with thick gas. For this discovery, a team of astronomers reportedly observed two mini-Neptunes orbiting HD 63433, a star located 73 light-years away using the Hubble space telescope and one of two mini-Neptune planets in the star system called TOI 560, 103 light-years away, using the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii. Michael Zhang, lead author of both the studies and California Institue of Technology (Caltech) graduate said as per NASA's statement:

Most astronomers suspected that young, mini-Neptunes must have evaporating atmospheres. But nobody had ever caught one in the process of doing so until now.

The observations revealed that atmospheric gas from the innermost mini-Neptune called TOI 560.01 in the system TOI 560, and outermost mini-Neptune in HD 63433, called HD 63433c are losing their outer atmosphere. However, what surprised the astronomers is that the gas around mini-Neptune TOI 560.01 was moving toward the host star.

Co-author and Caltech professor Heather Knutson said as per NASA, "This was unexpected, as most models predict that the gas should flow away from the star. We still have a lot to learn about how these outflows work in practice." The astronomers detected the gases escaping the atmosphere by observing the planets when they crossed the face of their stars. In their findings, which have been published in The Astronomical Journal, the experts noted that they found signatures of helium in the planet TOI 560.01, whereas they found hydrogen in the outermost planet they studied, called HD 63433c, orbiting the star HD 63433, but not the inner planet, HD 63433b.

"As exoplanet scientists, we've learned to expect the unexpected. These exotic worlds are constantly surprising us with new physics that goes beyond what we observe in our solar system", Knutson said as per NASA.

Image: Twitter/@NASAExoplanets