Astronomers Claim To Discover Youngest-ever Asteroid Pair In The Solar System

Marking a monumental discovery, astronomers have reportedly found the youngest pair of asteroids there is in our solar system. Reported to be formed less than 300 years ago, this pair of asteroids named 2019 PR2 and 2019 QR6 were discovered separately in 2019 and it is recently when their age has been confirmed. Astronomer Petr Fatka of the Astronomical Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences in Czechia, says as per Science Alert-

It's very exciting to find such a young asteroid pair that was formed only about 300 years ago, which was like this morning, not even yesterday, in astronomical timescales.

Significance of the discovery

According to astronomers, any asteroid is an interesting object to study as they carry immense information about the early universe and are even considered to be the building blocks of planets including Earth. Theories suggest that asteroids and comets are objects that emerged from the gas and dust floating in the universe that did not form a planet, much like a leftover. As for these two asteroids, 2019 PR2 and 2019 QR6, they were discovered by astronomers using the Pan-STARRS1 survey telescope in Hawaii and the Arizona-based Catalina Sky Survey respectively.

The scientists noted in their study that the two objects have an elliptical orbit around the sun which is unusual for asteroids making close flyby near the Earth. These astronomers carried out follow-up observations using the Lowell Observatory wherein they studied sunlight bouncing off their surfaces after reflection. The observations revealed that one of the asteroids is nearly one kilometre in diameter and the other is half the size. The astronomer said that both of the objects have similar compositions suggesting a similar parent and are travelling in a similar orbit. Moreover, the scientists, using the observations, also estimated that the pair was found no earlier than 270 years. Shedding more light on their properties, astronomer Nicholas Moskovitz of Lowell Observatory said as per Science Alert, "In the present day, the bodies don't display any signs of cometary activity. So it remains a mystery how these objects could have gone from a single parent body to individually active objects, to the inactive pair we see today in just 300 years".

Image: Unsplash