Astronomers Discover 400 Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Using NASA's Chandra Telescope

Astronomers have discovered hundreds of supermassive black holes that were previously hidden from other observatories. According to NASA, the discovery has been made using the Chandra X-ray observatory and this would help scientists give a more accurate census of black holes in the universe. A team of astronomers led by Dong-Woo Kim of the Center for Astrophysics-- Harvard & Smithsonian, has dug out as many as 400 such supermassive black holes having millions or even billions of times the mass of the Sun.

A new Chandra survey has uncovered hundreds of previously "hidden" #BlackHoles! Found in galaxies that are dim in optical light but bright in X-rays, astronomers have dubbed these objects "XBONGs" (for X-ray bright, optically normal galaxies). https://t.co/jxjtGC6v5E #AAS241 ⚫ pic.twitter.com/sh3eJ5U19u — Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) January 11, 2023

NASA says that the findings were a result of combining data of Chandra Source Catalog with optical data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). The newly discovered black holes range in distances between 550 million and 7.8 billion light-years from Earth and they are in galaxies not previously identified to contain quasars, extremely bright objects with rapidly growing supermassive black holes.

"Astronomers have already identified huge numbers of black holes, but many remain elusive,” lead study author Dong-Woo Kim said in an official statement. “Our research has uncovered a missing population and helped us understand how they are behaving." In the last 40 years, scientists have come across many galaxies which look normal in optical light. This is where Chandra proved helpful as the same galaxies shine brighly in X-rays. Astronomers refer to these objects as “X-ray bright optically normal galaxies” or “XBONGs", says NASA. X-rays also help in detecting rapidly growing black holes because material swirling around them is superheated to millions of degrees and glows strongly in X-ray wavelengths.

By combining data from the Chandra catalog with SDSS, scientists discovered hundreds of XBONG candidates and further study revealed that about half of them represent a population of previously hidden black holes. “It’s not every day that you can say you discovered a black hole,” said Alyssa Cassity, a graduate student at the University of British Columbia and study co-author, “so, it’s very exciting to realise that we have discovered hundreds of them." With the successful discovery of the black holes, scientists will now conduct additional research to sort out the true nature of XBONGS that harbour the behemoths.