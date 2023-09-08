Astronomers Discover Massive Bubble Of Galaxies 'beyond Theoretical Expectations'

Astronomers at the University of Hawaiʻi have made a serendipitious discovery of an enormous bubble of galaxies located about 820 million light years from Earth. This bubble has been assigned a Hawaiian name Hoʻoleilana which is believed to be the remnant of the big bang, the phenomenon believed to have birthed the universe around 14 billion years ago.

The findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal and state that the bubble is so huge that it spilled over the area of sky being observed by the astronomers. Authors of the paper said that these massive structures are predicted by the Big Bang theory and are known as Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO).

The BAO are explained as ripples which gave birth to these massive structures after it expanded throughout the newly formed universe filled with hot plasma similar to the interior of the Sun. It is these ripples, which gave rise to massive cosmic structures like Hoʻoleilana which translates to 'sent murmurs of awakening.'

'It is beyond theoretical expectations'

Astronomer Brent Tully from the UH Institute for Astronomy said that the bubble discovered by his team is one billion light years in diameter and was found when they were not looking for it.

"The very large diameter of one billion light years is beyond theoretical expectations. If its formation and evolution are in accordance with theory, this BAO is closer than anticipated, implying a high value for the expansion rate of the universe," Tully said in a statement.

Notably, this structure was catalogued in a 2016 research paper as the most prominent of several shell-like structures seen in the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. At the time, the team did not conclude about finding a BAO and the full extent of the structure was also not revealed. This bubble contains several superclusters of galaxies which span up to 200 million light-years. It also consists of the Bootes supercluster and the Bootes void, which spans 330 million light-years at the heart of Hoʻoleilana.