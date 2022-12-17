Astronomers Discover Most Convincing Evidence Of 'watery' Exoplanets 218 Light-years Away

Astronomers from the University of Montreal have found the most convincing evidence of "water worlds" located around 218 light-years away. These two planets are named Kepler-138 c and Kepler-138 d and are now under scanner as they might be "water worlds", proving a long-standing theory of their existence.

The planets were observed using NASA's Hubble and the retired Spitzer Space Telescopes and have been found to have volume three times greater and mass twice as Earth.

Do these planets really have water

Two super-Earth exoplanets orbiting a red dwarf star may be "water worlds." They are 218 light-years away in the constellation Lyra, and are unlike any planet found in our solar system. https://t.co/vz4ahF6ytB pic.twitter.com/NNdv7OyzAT — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) December 15, 2022

NASA clarified that the astronomers did not find direct evidence of water on these exoplanets, rather they concluded this by comparing the sizes and masses of the planets to models. The experts thought that a significant fraction of their volume – up to half of it – should be made of materials that are lighter than rock but heavier than hydrogen or helium. Since hydrogen and helium constitute the bulk of gas giant planets like Jupiter, water is left as the most likely candidate.

“We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that's why we called them super-Earths," Björn Benneke, study co-author and professor of astrophysics at the University of Montreal, explained. "However, we have now shown that these two planets, Kepler-138 c and d, are quite different in nature and that a big fraction of their entire volume is likely composed of water. It is the best evidence yet for water worlds, a type of planet that was theorized by astronomers to exist for a long time."

Astronomers have long theorized that water worlds exist and @NASAHubble and Spitzer may have provided the best evidence yet. Kepler-138 d is bigger abound than Earth, but much less dense. Water, lots and lots of water, could explain why. pic.twitter.com/SwQYNbmkdp — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) December 15, 2022

What the astronomers also found was that Kepler-138 c and Kepler-138 d have densities much lower than the Earth's and said that the oceans on these worlds may not be like those here on our planet. "The temperature in Kepler-138 d's atmosphere is likely above the boiling point of water, and we expect a thick dense atmosphere made of steam on this planet," lead author Caroline Piaulet of the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets said. "Only under that steam atmosphere there could potentially be liquid water at high pressure, or even water in another phase that occurs at high pressures, called a supercritical fluid."

The two planets, however, are similar to each other as they are virtually the same size and mass. Scientists believe that more such water worlds will start springing up once our telescopes and techniques become more sensitive.