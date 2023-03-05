Newly-discovered Comet Has Potential To Outshine Stars In Near Future

A newly discovered comet named C/2023 A3 is all set to hit the night sky and shine as bright as a star by fall next year. According to Minor Planet Center, the A3 comet was first noted by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope on February 22, 2023. The aforementioned telescope is located in South Africa. The Planet Centre also noted that the Astronomers at the Purple Mountain Observatory in China also discovered the fascinating comet independently on January 9. According to EarthSky.org, the earliest detection of the comet in question was found in the images taken by a wide-field camera on a telescope at Palomar Observatory in California on December 12, 2022.

As per the reports, Comet A3 is currently between Saturn and Jupiter and is travelling at the speed of 180,610 mph (290,664 km/h). The Minor Planet Center stated that the comet is going to be closest to the sun on September 28, 2024, and records 0.7 in stellar magnitude. This means that the comet will be closer to the “Naked eye limit". The brightness of comet A3 is expected to rival some of the brightest stars in the skies. However, comets tend to lose their brightness with time.

A rare phenomenon

According to EarthSky, this is an extremely rare phenomenon since the comet orbits around the sun only once every 80,660 years. However, the scientists also made it clear that all of their predictions will only work if the comet stays intact and in one piece. The comet is expected to be visible through amateur telescopes in 2024, according to EarthSky. When the comet reaches perihelion, it will be low on the eastern horizon and will not be visible to the skywatchers on Earth. A perihelion is a point in the orbit of a planet, asteroid or comet at which it is closest to the sun.

In a message for astronomers, the University of Pennsylvania postdoctoral researcher Qicheng Zhang concluded that Comet A3 is going to be the most promising comet in years, as per the reports by Lifescience.org.