Astronomers Find First-ever 3D Orbit Of Exoplanet In A Star System 20 Light-years Away

For the first time ever, astronomers have obtained evidence of three-dimensional orbits of a binary pair of stars and a planet circling one of them. The discovery, which was made using the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA), unveiled two red-dwarf stars and a Jupiter-like planet which are located around 20 light-years from Earth.

More about the discovery

According to a report by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, which is an NSF facility, the two stars are collectively called GJ 896AB and the bigger of the pair has about 44% the mass of our sun as opposed to the smaller one’s 17%. Moreover, the stars are separated by a distance equivalent to Neptune’s from the sun and they orbit each other every 229 years.

The exoplanet named GJ 896Ab, on the other hand, has about twice the mass of Jupiter and orbits the larger star every 284 days since its distance is slightly less than Venus’ distance from the Sun.

(An artistic view of a small star (orange) is orbited by a Jupiter-like planet (blue), and by a more-distant companion star (red); Image: NRAO/AUI/NSF)

For the recent study, which was led by astronomers from the Salvador Curiel of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), they combined the observational data of the system collected between 1941 and 2011 with VLA’s observations made between 2006 and 2011. What’s worth noting is that out of over 5,000 exoplanets discovered, it is only the third planet that has been pinpointed using a method called astrometry.

As mentioned above, the results have revealed the first-ever complete 3D structure of the orbits of a binary pair of stars and the exoplanet. By 3D, the astronomers mean that the exoplanet is orbiting the stars at a different angle to the plane of the stars (as shown in the image above).

During their observations, the scientists noticed that the larger star’s motion showed a slight wobble, which helped confirm the existence of the exoplanet. This wobble was caused by the gravitational pull of the exoplanet whose orbit is inclined roughly 148 degrees from the orbits of the two stars.

“This means that the planet moves around the main star in the opposite direction to that of the secondary star around the main star,” Gisela Ortiz-León, of UNAM and the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy said in a statement. “This is the first time that such dynamical structure has been observed in a planet associated with a compact binary system that presumably was formed in the same protoplanetary disk”. Astronomers are now hopeful that further study of such a system would offer new insights into the process of planet formation.