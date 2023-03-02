Astronomers Find Glowing Remnants Of Oldest Known Supernova From 185 AD

The magnificent remains of the first-ever historically recorded supernova were photographed by a camera that is specifically designed to observe dark matter in the cosmic realm. According to Space.com, the image was captured by Dark Energy Camera on the Víctor M. Blanco 13.2-foot telescope of the National Science Foundation.

The telescope is placed at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. According to a statement issued by the NSF NOIRLab, the camera gave astronomers a "rare view of the entire supernova remnant as it is seen today". The sharply-detailed image displays clouds of dust and gas near the central point of the supernova.

One specific cloud that astronomers have named RCW 86 is said to be the remaining material of a star that exploded over 1,800 years ago and was even recognised by ancient astronomers in China. The star, which was dubbed as the "quest star" by the Chinese after being spotted in 185 A.D., yielded the SN 185 supernova.

@CerroTololo captured Supernova From the Year 185! The 1st ever historically recorded #supernova SN 185, occurred more than 8000 light-years away. 🧵⬇️ https://t.co/uuOW8dEjaY pic.twitter.com/9D5FPkZTEq — NOIRLab (@NOIRLabAstro) March 1, 2023

Ancient supernova awes observers

Astronomers have now found out that the cosmic event took place 8,000 light-years away in the direction where the sun's closest stellar sibling Alpha Centauri is situated. The image opens up the possibility for astronomers to explore the circumstances that led to the explosion.

Such supernovas are known as Type Ia supernova for their ability to produce enough light that would be noticeable even in the old times, when astronomers could only observe space with the naked eye. "These supernovae are the brightest of all and no doubt SN 185 would have awed observers while it shone brightly in the night sky," researchers wrote in a statement.