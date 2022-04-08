Astronomers Spots Farthest Ever Galaxy HD1 Which Formed Right After Big Bang

Just days after finding the farthest located star in the universe, astronomers have now discovered the most distant astronomical object ever, and it is a galaxy. Dubbed HD1, the galaxy is located about 13.5 billion light-years away, which hints that it formed right after the big bang which paved the way for the universe. According to astronomers, who published their findings in The Astrophysical Journal, the galaxy might be producing stars at an astounding rate. Interestingly, it might even be home to Population III stars, the very first stars of the universe.

An international team of astronomers, including researchers at the @CenterForAstro have spotted the most distant astronomical object ever: a galaxy 13.5 billion light years away. 🌌



Learn more about the discovery at the link below⬇️https://t.co/lXoejRWM8d — Royal Astronomical Society (@RoyalAstroSoc) April 7, 2022

This discovery was made possible using the Subaru Telescope, VISTA Telescope, UK Infrared Telescope and Spitzer Space Telescope after over 1,200 hours of observation.

(Image: Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian)

Scientists decode the galaxy's nature

The discovery has been made by an international team of experts including those from the Center for Astrophysics- Harvard & Smithsonian. In a supplementary paper, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society Letters (MNRAS), the astronomers have tried decoding the nature of the galaxy. They speculate that the galaxy houses a supermassive black hole about 100 million times the mass of our Sun. One characteristic of HD1 that the experts are sure about is its extreme brightness in ultraviolet light.

Explaining the same, Fabio Pacucci, lead author of the MNRAS study stated, citing the Harvard-Smithsonian report that "some energetic processes are occurring there or, better yet, did occur some billions of years ago". One more interesting thing the astronomers found is the incredible rate of stars the HD1 galaxy is producing. Initially, this galaxy was assumed to be a starburst galaxy, which produces stars at a high rate. However, the HD1 exceeded the expectations of scientists as it is producing 100 stars every year, which is 10 times higher than the rate expected from such galaxies. And this made them suspect that the stars being produced are not normal, everyday stars.

"If we assume the stars produced in HD1 are these first, or Population III, stars, then its properties could be explained more easily. In fact, Population III stars are capable of producing more UV light than normal stars, which could clarify the extreme ultraviolet luminosity of HD1", Pacucci said. In an alternate theory, he said that the supermassive black hole at the galactic centre might also be the cause for HD1's extreme luminosity. Calling this galaxy a "giant baby in the delivery room of the early universe", astronomer Avi Loeb says, "It breaks the highest quasar redshift on record by almost a factor of two, a remarkable feat."

Image: Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian