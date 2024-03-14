×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy shares image of Moon, highlights 'superhuman vision'

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has shared an incredible picture of the Moon that highlights how the magma flowed once on the lunar surface.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow
| Image:self
  2 min read
Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has shared an incredible picture of the Moon that highlights how the magma flowed once on the lunar surface. McCarthy used an inverted luminance layer to create a beautiful picture of the moon and enhance the lunar texture. The brighter regions of the image show where the magma flowed once on the surface of the moon and also how the impact points add an “additional splash of colour”. McCarthy wanted to highlight the incredible regions of the moon that humans cannot see with their naked eyes. 

“Our eyes are quite incredible, but sometimes it's cool seeing what things could look like with superhuman vision. In this version, the colors show how the composition changes where the magma once flowed, as well as how impacts striking the surface add an additional splash of color,” Andrew McCarthy, who goes by the name cosmic-background in Instagram wrote. 

Earlier, Mccarthy had shared a picture of the moon with the International Space Station (ISS) in the frame. The picture quickly went viral on all social media platforms and garnered a lot of attention within a few hours of getting published. The image, which was captured at about 10:44 GMT on March 1, is remarkable because of the orientation of the ISS at the time it was taken. According to DailyMail, McCarthy said that this is one of the “rare times” where one can observe changes in the structure due to a mission easily from Earth. The image shows the solar panels that usually lie flat at each side of the station, shifting at different angles due to the spacewalk.

Last year, McCarthy had shared a picture of the Sun with the International Space Station perfectly aligned in the frame. McCarthy took the picture from his backyard on October 6, 2020. 

 

(Image Credit: Instagram/cosmic_background)

Published April 4th, 2021 at 20:43 IST

Viral

