Astrophotographers Welcome Comet C/2022 After 50,000 Years; Check Out The Stunning Images

The Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is heading towards Earth after 50,000 years and is putting on a once-in-a-lifetime event for astronomy lovers. Photographers, be it amateur or advanced-level, are pointing their cameras to photograph the comet which is said to have last passed close to Earth during the neanderthal era. According to NASA, the comet, which was discovered in March 2022 by scientists at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California, will be closest to our plant on February 1.

Comet C/2022 photographed around the world

The internet is currently brimming with pictures of the newly discovered comet which is heading toward our planet with increasing luminosity. Many posted pictures of the icy rock which has a long-green tail resulting from the heat it is receiving from the sun. NASA says it will be at perihelion, meaning closest to the Sun, on January 13. Check out the pictures below.

Comet c/2022 E3 ZTF, 8 mins of data, out of focus but glad I could grab it between the clouds pic.twitter.com/znwoIDjWqu — Flavorful Feral (@FeralFlavorful) January 5, 2023

The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is still increasing its luminosity. Here two images taken last January 4 2023 by Carles Labordena (left), member of @AstroSabadell and Michael Jäger (right) @Komet123Jager who is, may be, the best comet astrophotographer… pic.twitter.com/CnXlhzlNAw — Xavi Bros (@Xavi_Bros) January 8, 2023

Been up since 330am trying to image comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF). Full #WolfMoon is killing the shot but I found that little bastard. Also got photobombed by a jealous meteor. pic.twitter.com/rlzHgVSYIZ — Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) January 7, 2023

Considering the conditions this morning in Wiltshire, I'm pretty happy with this single 90second exposure.

C-2022 E3 (ZTF) #astrophotography #Comet pic.twitter.com/KsIvaYfpt3 — Astro Mike 🔭 🇬🇧 (@xRMMike) January 6, 2023

The comet will be roughly 42 million kilometres from Earth, which is approximately 109 times the distance between Earth and the Moon at its closest. However, despite its increasing luminousity, it is still not visible without a telescope. Experts say that the comet could also be visible through binoculars in a few weeks. NASA had shared a picture of the comet recently which was captured on December 19 and showcased the greenish comet sweeping across the night sky.

"Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is observable with binoculars or a small telescope in the predawn sky for Northern Hemisphere observers. It works its way swiftly across the northern sky during the month," NASA said in a statement. The agency also suggests using a skywatching app to get an accurate idea of the comet's location in the sky during its flyby.

"This comet isn't expected to be quite the spectacle that Comet NEOWISE was back in 2020. But it's still an awesome opportunity to make a personal connection with an icy visitor from the distant outer solar system," it further said.

How to watch Comet C/2022's flyby?

You can watch the Comet C/2022 reach perihelion, close to the sun on January 13, courtesy of the Virtual Telescope Project. Led by astronomer Gianluca Masi, the Virtual Telescope Project will host a live stream on its official YouTube channel on the said date.