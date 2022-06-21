Astroscale To Launch Its ESA-backed World's First Space Debris Removing Mission In 2024

Tokyo-based aerospace enterprise Astroscale is set to demonstrate its space junk removal service under the ELSA-M mission (End-of-Life Service by Astroscale-M) in 2024. The firm has partnered with UK-based satellite internet provider OneWeb and has the backing of the UK and the European Space Agency (ESA). Notably, the agencies have jointly pledged an amount of $15.9 million for Astroscale's mission.

In a company statement released late last month, Astroscale said that it has "ambitious plans to deliver a space debris removal service to satellite operators thereafter" in order to create a more sustainable space environment. The forthcoming mission is part of ESA's Sunrise program, which was announced by the European agency in late May.

ELSA-M's launch confirmed for late 2024

We're ready to start designing and manufacturing our latest #space debris servicer, ELSA-M!



Partnered with @OneWeb, @esa & @spacegovuk in the Sunrise Programme, #ELSAm will be able to capture and remove multiple defunct satellites in a single mission.



👉https://t.co/KadnFjpAfj pic.twitter.com/8eedCxykh2 — Astroscale (@astroscale_HQ) May 27, 2022

Soon after ESA's announcement of the Sunrise Program, Republic reported that it would be the world's first mission dedicated to removing satellites from orbit once they reach the end of their operation. Since satellites provide crucial services such as weather forecasting, disaster management, GPS, data for banking systems and broadband, the collaborators have an aim to ensure the orbit does not get congested and harm these services.

It is worth noting that Astroscale has already launched a demonstration mission (ELSA-d) in March this year. The ELSA-d consists of two spacecraft- a servicer satellite (175kg) and a client satellite (17kg), stacked together. According to the mission profile, the servicer satellite's job was to find the client (target) satellite and test the capture technology. This mission was, however, halted in May citing "anomalous spacecraft conditions".

"Astroscale’s ELSA-M servicer is designed to build on our ELSA-d demonstration mission to clean up orbital debris", John Auburn, Managing Director at Astroscale said about the next mission in a statement. "We plan to launch our commercial service for satellite operators, such as OneWeb and others, soon after the in-orbit demonstration, with a vision to make debris removal part of routine operations by 2030". However, this is not the only mission that aims to remove space junk from orbit.

In January this year, ESA announced its partnership with watchmaker OMEGA for the Clearspace-1 mission scheduled for launch in 2025. Tap here to read all about it.