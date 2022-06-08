Australia PM Albanese Announces First-ever NASA Rocket Launches From Private Spaceport

Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese announced three NASA rocket launches from Equatorial Launch Australia’s Arnhem Space Center in Northern Territory on Wednesday. The launches have been scheduled between the months of June and July 2022, with the first being on June 26, whereas the second and third on July 4 and 12, respectively. Notably, NASA conducted its last launch from Australia back in 1995 and the launch later this month would be the agency's first-ever mission to take off from a commercial spaceport outside of the US.

"Today I announced Equatorial Launch Australia will be sending up three rockets from Arnhem Space Centre near Nhulunbuy. Science Minister Ed Husic, Chief Minister Natasha Fyles and my NT Labor team spoke about the exciting plans in Darwin today", PM Albanese said in a statement. "Australia has a bright future if we reach for the stars", he added.

What are the rocket launches about?

(Equatorial Launch Australia’s Arnhem Space Center; Image: Equatorial Launch Australia)

Interestingly, two of the three suborbital sounding-rocket night-time missions would focus on Alpha Centauri A and B, which are among the closest stars to our sun, whereas, the third will study X-rays emanating from the clouds of gases and particles in the space between stars, also called the interstellar medium.

To be specific, the interstellar X-rays will be examined under the mission launched on June 26, wherein the rocket would liftoff with the X-ray Quantum Calorimeter (XQC) developed by the University of Wisconsin. The device will carry X-ray detectors which will be used by scientists to better understand the interstellar medium and its influence on the structure and evolution of galaxies and stars.

The second mission would involve the launch of the SISTINE (Suborbital Imaging Spectrograph for Transition region Irradiance from Nearby Exoplanet host stars) which has been developed by the University of Colorado, Boulder. According to NASA, the July 4 mission will study how ultraviolet light from stars affects the atmospheres of orbiting planets, including their gases thought to be signs of life.

Finally, the July 12 mission is to launch the DEUCE (Dual-channel Extreme Ultraviolet Continuum Experiment), also by Colorado, Boulder, to measure the extreme ultraviolet light spectrum of the aforementioned stars. "These measurements are needed to model stars similar and smaller than our Sun, as well as understand their effects on planetary atmospheres", NASA said in a statement.