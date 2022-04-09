Axiom-1 Crew Set To Enter International Space Station; Preparations Underway

In a historic development, the crew members of the Axiom-1 (Ax-1) mission are all set to enter the International Space Station (ISS). Taking to Twitter, Axiom Space stated that preparations for the Ax1 crew to enter the Space Station are underway. "Ax1 pilot Larry Connor exchanged words of welcome with the ground crews supporting the historic first all-private mission to the orbiting lab," the tweet further stated. Earlier on Thursday, April 8, the combined mission of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Axiom Space was successfully launched to the International Space Station in SpaceX's Dragon capsule 'Endeavour' atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission is the first-ever all-private spaceflight to carry astronauts to the International Space Station. Three paying customers, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy, are aboard Ax-1, as well as an ex-NASA astronaut and Axiom Vice President Michael Lopez-Alegria. Notably, each of the three paying customers has paid $55 million for a place in the Dragon capsule.

Crew to spend eight days in orbit after entering the ISS

After docking the SpaceX Dragon capsule with the space station, all four astronauts would enter the orbiting laboratory. The all-private crew would spend eight days in orbit after entering the ISS, doing various science experiments before returning to Earth. According to Axiom, the Ax-1 members are carrying 25 experiments with them, including research on the effects of space on the human brain, cancer research, and space habitat hardware development, among others.

About Ax-1

It is worth noting that apart from being the first commercial mission to the ISS, the Ax-1 holds significance for multiple reasons. With this liftoff, Larry, who served as the mission pilot is officially the first person to touch the ocean surface and visit outer space in the same year. Mission specialist Entebbe from Israel became only the second astronaut from the Middle-eastern country whereas Mark Pathy, the second mission specialist, is Canada’s second private and 12th overall astronaut.