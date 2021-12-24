Axiom Space Says In-house Spacesuits For Private Space Stations Will Be Ready By 2024

Nearly a month after Axiom Space unveiled its home-grown spacesuits, its engineers have started working on the next generation attire. The Texas-based company is currently busy with its forthcoming project, Ax-1, wherein it will send its four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) under a week-long mission. Axiom’s mission Ax-1 came after a collaboration with NASA which, according to the agencies, is a step towards the expansion of human activities in low-Earth orbit (LEO).

New provider. pic.twitter.com/laAZuH9XAD — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) November 23, 2021

Currently, Axiom has its hands full as it has been awarded a contract by NASA to develop modules that will be attached to the ISS in the following years. As for the spacesuits, they align with Axiom’s plans to develop a private space station of its own and one day might even be used by NASA for its future endeavours including the Artemis missions. In an interview with Space.com, Matt Ondler, Axiom's chief technical officer said, "In many ways, the spacesuit is just like a space station. It has all the same systems and all the same things you worry about."

Axiom working to make spacesuit cost-effective

Axiom is reportedly aiming to develop a spacesuit that is cost-effective and can be used for extravehicular activities or EVAs such as spacewalks. The company also revealed that the spacesuits will be designed in a way that would allow astronauts to easily carry out activities such as repairing space station modules and building space infrastructure without bothering to launch modules here from Earth.

“We discovered that a lot of our private astronaut customers would like to experience an EVA. So we're trying to figure out ways to make that very safe and easy to do," Ondler told Space.com. Although Ondler refrained from revealing the developmental cost of the spacesuits, he said that they will be relatively cheaper and ready by 2024.

Axiom-NASA’s Ax-1 mission

Meanwhile, the only private astronauts Axiom is currently worried about are Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe who will visit the ISS on 28 February 2022. With retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria being the only crew member with experience in space travel, the rest three are just entrepreneurs with a willingness to visit the low-Earth orbit.

However, multiple media reports suggest that each of the members has paid a whopping $55 million for the mission, wherein they would stay in the space station for eight days and perform several science experiments. Tap here to know more about the mission and the crew.

(Image: @Axiom_Space/Twitter)