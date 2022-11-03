Axiom Space Selects Two Saudi Astronauts For Its Private ISS Mission With SpaceX In 2023

SpaceX will launch two astronauts from Saudi Arabia as part of Axiom Space's second private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023. The revelation was made by Angela Hart, manager of NASA’s commercial LEO development program at the US space agency's Advisory Council meeting on November 2, reported Space News. While the name of the Saudi astronauts has not been revealed, one of them is expected to be a woman. The launch is scheduled for the spring next year aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Training of Saudi astronauts begins

NASA said that they are 'working very hard with them on training already' before the two Saudi astronauts join Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner for the second Axiom Space mission (Ax-2). Notably, the names of the astronauts will be released after formal approval by the ISS program’s Multilateral Crew Operations Panel, per Space News. While details about the selection process of the Ax-2 members were not kept a secret, it was revealed that their training started on October 17.

This comes after Saudi Arabia, in September this year, announced to launch of a training program for sending a female astronaut to space. "The Saudi Astronaut Program, which is an integral part of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, will send Saudi astronauts into space to help better serve humanity,” the Saudi Space Commission said in a statement. “One of the astronauts will be a Saudi woman, whose mission to space will represent a historical first for the Kingdom."

The Ax-2 mission

The Ax-2 mission will follow the Ax-1 mission which launched to the ISS on April 9 with four astronauts. It was the world's first commercial mission to the orbital laboratory as three members, barring Axiom Space Vice President Michael Lopez-Alegria reportedly paid $55 million for a two-week-long mission.

The second Axiom mission will be similar to the first one wherein four members will spend ten days in space and carry out commercial and non-profit research. According to Space.com, the Ax-2 members from the US-- Peggy Whitson, is a retired NASA astronaut and will command the mission, whereas John Shoffner, is a race car driver who paid an undisclosed amount to serve as the mission's pilot.