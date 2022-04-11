Axiom Space VP Shares First Photo From ISS With Inspirational Message; Check It Out

The crew of Axiom Space and NASA’s Axiom-1 (Ax-1) mission have begun their eight-day stay on the International Space Station (ISS) after arriving at the orbiting laboratory on April 9. The Ax-1 crew, consisting of four astronauts, were launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in what was the first-ever all private spaceflight to the ISS. Needless to say, all four commercial astronauts are pretty excited for their first space mission and this became evident in one of the crew member’s latest Twitter post.

Michael Lopez-Alegria, Axiom Space’s Vice President and former NASA astronaut, shared a picture of the night side of the Earth with a message for Earthlings. Photographing a spectacularly lit landmass, Lopez-Alegria captioned his post “Life is short, live it to the fullest! (sic)”. The ex-astronaut is accompanied by three other first-time astronauts- Eytan Stibbe, Larry Connor and Mark Pathy. For the Ax-1 mission, Stibbe and Pathy were appointed as mission specialists whereas Connor served as the pilot alongside mission commander Lopez-Alegria.

Space tourism or not?

Apart from being the first commercial mission to the ISS, Ax-1 is also being discussed among the scientific community for another reason. According to multiple media reports, Stibbe, Connor and Pathy have paid a whopping $55 million for spending eight days in space. While some might argue that Ax-1 is just another space tour for the rich, the Axiom VP has said earlier that it is not tourism at all.

It is worth noting that the four visitors to the ISS would also be performing about 25 science experiments ranging from cancer research to growing meat in space. "I think it'll be an amazing experience, but one that is fulfilling because of not only the environment you're in but also what the private astronauts will accomplish”, Lopez-Alegria had told Space.com. Meanwhile, NASA informed in a mission update that the Axiom astronauts have begun their experiments aboard the space station and would try to conduct as many as they can during the course of their stay.

Image: Twitter/@CommanderMLA