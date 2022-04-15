Axiom Space VP Tries His Best To Sip Orange Juice Aboard ISS In Amusing Video; Watch

Axiom Space’s Vice President Michael Lopez-Alegria seems to be having the time of his life aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Also a former NASA astronaut, Lopez-Alegria arrived at the space station on April 9 and has been sharing glimpses of his stay through his social media. Recently, he posted a video of himself trying to drink orange juice in microgravity but to no avail.

Shared on April 12, the Axiom VP captioned his post "Me= 0, Orange Juice= 1", implying his failure in taking a sip of the beverage. In the clip, a yellow blog of liquid can be seen emerging from a packet that turns into a ball and falls out of the frame, all thanks to a lack of gravity. Liquids behave entirely different in space as there is no gravity to distort a fluid's shape which allows them to take a spherical form.

Lopez-Alegria's ISS stay

The former NASA astronaut has kept his fans updated on his stay by consistently sharing pictures from the space station. Recently, Lopez-Alegria shared an image of the Moon as seen from the orbiting laboratory. On April 14, he shared another picture of our planet captured from an altitude of approximately 400 kilometres. "It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve seen Earth from space, it never ceases to amaze!", he captioned his post.

Currently on a ten-day-long mission, the Axiom VP made it to the ISS with three other first-time astronauts-- Eytan Stibbe, Larry Connor and Mark Pathy. For the Ax-1 mission, Stibbe and Pathy were appointed as mission specialists whereas Connor served as the pilot alongside mission commander Lopez-Alegria.

Apart from being the first commercial mission to the ISS, Ax-1 is also being discussed among the scientific community for another reason. According to multiple media reports, Stibbe, Connor and Pathy have paid a whopping $55 million (over Rs 419.75 crore) for spending eight days in space. While some might argue that Ax-1 is just another space tour for the rich, the Axiom VP has said earlier that it is not tourism at all.

