Axiom Space's Ax-1 Mission Slips To April 8 After NASA's Postponement Of SLS Rocket Test

Axiom Space will have to wait a couple more days to launch its first-ever space mission as the liftoff has now been pushed from April 6 to April 8. Under the NASA-backed mission named Ax-1, the Texas-based firm would launch four of its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) which would last for ten days. The liftoff, however, has now been scheduled at a new time- 8:47 pm (IST) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) is now targeting launch no earlier than Friday, April 8 at 11:17 am. EDT. Follow the mission and learn about the update below. #Ax1 https://t.co/fBR2t2gRrI — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) April 4, 2022

While the company did not specify a reason for delaying the Ax-1 mission, the postponement is likely due to the extension of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. NASA is conducting a fueling test or the "wet dress rehearsal" involving the SLS rocket, at the same location from April 1 to April 3. The testing, however, got postponed by a day "due to loss of ability to pressurize the mobile launcher", NASA informed. Another reason for pushing the tests to April 4 was due to safety reasons after the Launch Pad 39B got struck by lightning. The tests have resumed now after NASA confirmed the weather to be favourable.

.@NASAKennedy teams are “go” to proceed with the #Artemis I wet dress rehearsal — the prelaunch test for the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion spacecraft.



Weather is looking good. Follow @NASAGroundSys for real-time updates: https://t.co/GtMKF4BAsx pic.twitter.com/Xl8p5BCUj7 — NASA (@NASA) April 4, 2022

Under the "wet dress rehearsal', NASA engineers are loading the SLS rocket's tanks with 7,00,000 gallons of propellants. Besides, its engines would also be fired to conduct a full launch countdown as NASA is readying the rocket for Artemis 1 mission later this year.

Ax-1 astronauts remain in quarantine

With the delay in the launch of the Ax-1 mission, the private astronauts bound for the space station will also have to spend a little more time in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center. Consisting of four astronauts, the mission crew includes Axiom VP and ex-NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, along with entrepreneurs Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe. While Lopez-Algeria will serve as the mission commander, Pathy and Stibbe will serve as mission specialists apart from Connor who is the pilot. These four are also taking a total of 25 science experiments to the space station and would carry out as many as they can during their eight-day stay in the orbiting laboratory.

Image: Twitter/@Axiom_Space