Axiom Space's Ax-1 Mission Slips To April 8 After NASA's Postponement Of SLS Rocket Test

Axiom Space is now targeting the launch on April 8 at 8:47 pm (IST) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. 

Axiom Space will have to wait a couple more days to launch its first-ever space mission as the liftoff has now been pushed from April 6 to April 8. Under the NASA-backed mission named Ax-1, the Texas-based firm would launch four of its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) which would last for ten days. The liftoff, however, has now been scheduled at a new time- 8:47 pm (IST) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. 

While the company did not specify a reason for delaying the Ax-1 mission, the postponement is likely due to the extension of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. NASA is conducting a fueling test or the "wet dress rehearsal" involving the SLS rocket, at the same location from April 1 to April 3. The testing, however, got postponed by a day "due to loss of ability to pressurize the mobile launcher", NASA informed. Another reason for pushing the tests to April 4 was due to safety reasons after the Launch Pad 39B got struck by lightning. The tests have resumed now after NASA confirmed the weather to be favourable. 

Under the "wet dress rehearsal', NASA engineers are loading the SLS rocket's tanks with 7,00,000 gallons of propellants. Besides, its engines would also be fired to conduct a full launch countdown as NASA is readying the rocket for Artemis 1 mission later this year. 

Ax-1 astronauts remain in quarantine

With the delay in the launch of the Ax-1 mission, the private astronauts bound for the space station will also have to spend a little more time in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center. Consisting of four astronauts, the mission crew includes Axiom VP and ex-NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, along with entrepreneurs Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe. While Lopez-Algeria will serve as the mission commander, Pathy and Stibbe will serve as mission specialists apart from Connor who is the pilot. These four are also taking a total of 25 science experiments to the space station and would carry out as many as they can during their eight-day stay in the orbiting laboratory.

