Axiom Space's VP Says 'will Happily Visit Russian Segment' Ahead Of ISS Launch Next Month

Former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space Vice President Michael López-Alegría is preparing for his launch to the International Space Station (ISS) which is targeted for March 30. In a press briefing organised on February 28, he said that the NASA-backed mission named Ax-1 is no ordinary spaceflight and is entirely different from launches of companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic. Moreover, he even addressed Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine and the rest of the world, which has dented the ties between space agencies.

We've made great progress on our 1st private astronaut mission with @Axiom_Space to @Space_Station! Axiom Mission 1 astronauts Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe cleared medical evals and are approved by the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/OV25PJUZl7 — Kathy Lueders (@KathyLueders) December 20, 2021

'Would be happy to visit the Russian segment', says López-Alegría

López-Alegría, who would be accompanied by three other crew members- Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe- said that he would be happy to visit the Russian segment of the ISS. However, he added that the crew would need an escort since the members are not trained for the Russian protocols or equipment, Inverse reported. The former NASA astronaut's statement comes after the US, the European Union and several other countries have imposed strict sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

In response to these sanctions, the Russian space agency Roscosmos has behaved like a rebel which has caused its relations with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to deteriorate. The ESA, in its recently released press release, confirmed that it will implement the sanctions imposed on Russia by Europe and said that it will launch satellites on its own instead of Russian rockets. Meanwhile, NASA has assured that the astronauts aboard the ISS are still working together and showed confidence in the smooth execution of the Ax-1 mission. Kathy Lueders, NASA's associate administrator said as per Inverse, "We’ve operated in these kinds of situations before and both sides always operated very professionally and understand at our level the importance of this fantastic mission and continuing to have peaceful relations between the two countries in space".