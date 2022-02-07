Black Hole, About 7X Bigger Than The Sun, Discovered As 1st Ever Isolated One In Milky Way

In a first, astronomers might have detected the first-ever isolated black hole floating across the Milky Way galaxy. Said to be a stellar-mass black hole, the entity is about 5,150 light-years away from Earth and was discovered using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Since one out of a thousand stars are considered capable to form a stellar-mass black hole, the lead author of the study Kailash Sahu told Space.com that there must be as many as 100 million such entities. Stellar-mass black holes are those which have a mass a few times more than the sun. Supermassive black holes on the other hand have masses billions of times than that of the sun.

Why is this discovery significant?

The discovery is significant as finding isolated stellar-mass black holes is a cumbersome task. Until now, these objects have been found paired with other objects such as neutron stars, which makes their detection easier. It is so because black holes, as the name suggests do not allow light to escape if they are on their own, however, with an object next to it, astronomers try to find clues about any interaction between the two and confirm if a black hole exists.

"We now know that isolated black holes exist. And they have masses similar to the black holes found in binaries. And there must be lots of them out there", Sahu told Space.com. In their study, which has been published in the Astrophysical Journal, the scientists said that they have also measured the mass of the black hole by detecting and making calculations by observing the bending of light caused by these massive objects. "If one can detect and measure the bending of light caused by these massive objects, it's possible to detect them and measure their masses," Space.com reported Sahu saying.

According to the experts, their newly found black hole is about 7.1 times the mass of the sun and is traveling at a speed of about 1,62,000 kilometres per hour in the Milky Way. "It took two years of planning followed by six years of observing with Hubble, but it was very satisfying to see the incredible results," Sahu said as per Space.com.

Image: Unsplash