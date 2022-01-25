Black Hole Found In Neighbouring Andromeda Galaxy, Touted As 1st Intermediate-mass Entity

Ending the wait of astronomers, an intermediate-mass black hole has now been discovered in the neighbouring galaxy Andromeda for the first time. This black hole has been labelled extraordinary as its size is bigger than those formed after the explosion of a star but it is smaller than those found at the centre of galaxies. Interestingly, this black hole has a mass equalling to 1,00,000 Suns and is the first confirmed mid-sized black hole.

Astronomers have discovered really big black holes. And they’ve found small black holes. But this is the first time an “intermediate-mass” black hole has been observed.



This discovery fills the gap, study co-author & @UofUPhysAstro prof @anilcseth says: https://t.co/yLfQEIeluD pic.twitter.com/R4UPenxbtd — University of Utah (@UUtah) January 24, 2022

"We have very good detections of the biggest, stellar-mass black holes up to 100 times the size of our sun, and supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies that are millions of times the size of our sun, but there aren't any measurements of black holes between these", co-author Anil Seth from the University of Utah said as per the University's official report. He added that there was a significant gap in the measurements which has now been filled with their finding.

(The left panel shows a wide-field image of M31 with the red box and inset showing the location and image of B023-G78 where the black hole was found. Image: The University of Utah)

First black hole found in a stripped nucleus

Published in The Astrophysical Journal, the study reveals that this black hole was hidden within the B023-G078, which was previously considered to be an enormous globular star cluster. However, astronomers have now confirmed that this cluster is actually a stripped nucleus, meaning a remnant of a small galaxy that fell into a bigger one. This resulted in the stripping of the stars in the smaller galaxy by the strong gravitational forces of the bigger one.

Lead author Renuka Pechetti of Liverpool John Moores University stated that some stripped nuclei have been found to have big black holes at their center in the past. "We knew that there must be smaller black holes in lower mass stripped nuclei, but there’s never been direct evidence. I think this is a pretty clear case that we have finally found one of these objects", Puchetti said as per the Unversity's report. The experts now plan to follow up on their findings as they aim to find more intermediate-mass black holes in other stripped nuclei. Moreover, they believe that this presents an opportunity to study black holes at the center of small galaxies along with the evolution of these galaxies.

Image: Twitter/@UUtah