Blue Origin Announces NS-22 Mission To Send 1st Egyptian And Portuguese Into Space

Blue Origin has announced the next crew for its sixth human spaceflight and the third of this year. According to the company, the mission named New Shepard 22 (NS-22) will send an Egyptian and a Portuguese astronaut to space for the first time ever. Meanwhile, the launch date for the NS-22 mission will be announced soon and will mark Blue Origin’s 22nd overall sub-orbital mission.

NS-22 crew members

The first of the NS-22 crew members include Coby Cotton, one of the five co-founders of the popular YouTube channel Dude Perfect. The YouTuber was chosen after the voting by MoonDao, which sponsored Cotton’s seat as part of its mission to decentralise space travel. Cotton runs a YouTube channel that has 58 million subscribers which he started along with his college friends Garrett Hilbert, Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, and his brother Cory Cotton in 2009.

(NS-22 mission crew members; Image: Blue Origin)

The second member is Mario Ferriera, an entrepreneur from Portugal who was decorated by the President of Portugal, Jorge Sampaio, with the title of "Comendador" in 2003. Ferriera is currently the President of the Pluris Investments group, which includes more than 40 companies in tourism, media real estate, insurance and renewable energy. He has also been a diver since the age of 20 and has a portfolio that includes participating in the 2007 Dakar rally, the toughest car rally in the world, and running the London Marathon in 2010.

Next up is Saba Sabry, who would become the first Egyptian to visit outer space. Notably, she was also Egypt's first female analogue astronaut in 2021 after completing a two-week-long simulated lunar mission wherein she experienced extreme outer space conditions. Sabry is a mechanical and biomedical engineer and her seat is sponsored by Space For Humanity, the same non-profit organisation which sponsored Blue Origin's previous passenger Katya Echazarreta.

The fourth crew member is Vanessa O'Brien, a British-American explorer who is set to make a Guinness World Record called the Explorers' Extreme Trifecta. After crossing the Karman Line, the boundary of space 100 km from the Earth's surface, O'Brien will become the first woman to achieve extremes on land, sea and air-- climbing Mount Everest, diving to Challenger Deep and flying into outer space.

The other two passengers are Clint Kelly III and Steve Young. According to Blue Origin, Kelly has managed research and technology programs primarily focused on computer science and robotics and has photographed wildlife on every continent along with his wife. On the other hand, Young is the former CEO of Young's Communications LLC (Y-COM) and is currently associated with the Space Coast Coastal Conservation Association (CCA).