Blue Origin Celebrates Anniversary Of 1st Crewed Flight That Launched Jeff Bezos To Space

Blue Origin is celebrating the anniversary of its first manned spaceflight which took off on July 20 last year. The debut crewed launch also marked the first-ever suborbital spaceflight of four astronauts, including Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark. Launched from Blue Origin's West Texas facility, the crew lifted off in a New Shepard spacecraft at 6:30 pm IST, paving for four more manned missions. Named New Shepard 16 (NS-16), it marked the 16th overall launch mission of the company.

The duo was accompanied by 19-year-old Oliver Daemen and 83-year-old Wally Funk. While Daeman created a record of being the youngest to fly to space, Funk became the oldest person on a spaceflight, until her record was broken by 90-year-old William Shatner.

"One year ago today, we took the first step in advancing our vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth", Blue Origin wrote in its Twitter post, adding, "Thank you to the 25 pioneers who’ve flown on New Shepard since our first human flight. This is only the beginning".

One year ago today, we took the first step in advancing our vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth. Thank you to the 25 pioneers who’ve flown on New Shepard since our first human flight. This is only the beginning. #FortheBenefitofEarth pic.twitter.com/64JylnFxrR — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2022

Blue Origin passengers reflect on their spaceflight

The company also shared a short clip wherein the passengers of Blue Origin, from the first crewed mission to the recent one, reflected on the experience of their lifetime. "I think that historians will look back at the early 21st century as a really important time in the expansion of humanity into the solar system", Jeff Bezos' brother Mark said.

Victor Vescovo, another passenger who blasted off to space during Blue Origin's latest NS-21 mission said, "People who have been on this journey, it has changed their outlook on humanity". Notably, the company's first mission ended up making four Guinness world records apart from sending the youngest and oldest to space. The other two records include launching the first pair of siblings in Mark and Jeff Bezos along with sending paying customers on a commercial spacecraft for the first time.

Following the first mission, Blue Origin increased the number of crew members from four to six. The most recent success of the company came during the NS-21, which marked the fifth crewed launch and the 21st launch mission in total.