Blue Origin NS20 Members Create Inspirational Postcards To Carry Into Space On March 29

Members of Blue Origin's 20th mission have created their own postcards which they would carry into space on the flight scheduled for March 29. The Jeff Bezos-led firm will launch the six-membered crew inside the New Shepard (NS) spacecraft at 7 pm (IST) from Blue Origin's launch facility in West Texas under the NS20 Mission. Ahead of the commercial flight, the crew members - Marc Hagle, Sharon Hagle, Gary Lai, Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, and George Nield - kept the tradition alive.

The #NS20 crew created their personal postcards to take to space. Looking forward to getting them stamped “Flown In Space.” pic.twitter.com/ggGu614OdN — Club for the Future (@clubforfuture) March 27, 2022

Marty Allen, who is an angel investor and the former CEO of Party America and California Closet Company, revealed in his card that the flight on Tuesday would be his fourth with Blue Origin. "One day this experience will come to you. As one day we thought the Earth was flat. Now we know better," his card further read.

Sharon Hagle, on the other hand, who is the wife of fellow passenger Marc Hagle and CEO of nonprofit SpaceKids Global, wrote the advice she would give to her five-year-old self. "Be brave. You can do it. Walk to your beat. Being different is a gift," Sharon noted in her card.

Blue Origin introduces mission patch

The Jeff Bezos-owned company revealed on Twitter the new mission patch that would be featured on the suits of the passengers. The patch, which has the names of its NS20 passengers inscribed along with "For the benefit of Earth", also contains several unique features, said Blue Origin. It revealed that the star in the patch is placed over Kent, Washington, Blue Origin's headquarters where the company's engineer Gary Lai has spent 18 years advancing space technology. In addition to this, the female astronaut in the patch represents Sharon Hagle's Space Kids Global which aims to inspire young girls in STEM studies. The NS20 mission is about to create history as it would see the launch of the first married couple into space.

The #NS20 mission patch features unique elements representing each of our astronauts. Check out some of the designs in this patch:



⭐️The star is placed over Kent, Washington, Blue Origin's headquarters where Gary Lai has spent 18 years advancing space technology. pic.twitter.com/tGfkwCxBWD — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 26, 2022

(Image: @Clubforfuture/Twitter)