Blue Origin Scrubs NS-23 Mission On Aug 31 Due To Bad Weather; Targets Sept 1 For Launch

Jeff Bezos-owned space tourism company Blue Origin announced that it has scrubbed the launch of its uncrewed mission on August 31 due to unfavourable weather. Named New Shepard-23 (NS-23), the mission which was scheduled to take off at 7 pm IST (8:30 am CDT) today will now launch on September 1 from Launch Site One in West Texas. "Today's NS23 launch is scrubbed due to weather. We’re tracking and will update with a new target launch time soon", Blue Origin informed via Twitter.

Today's #NS23 launch is scrubbed due to weather. We’re tracking and will update with a new target launch time soon. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) August 31, 2022

We’re continuing to track the weather in West Texas. Our next launch window for #NS23 opens tomorrow at 8:30 AM CDT / 13:30 UTC. Live webcast hosted by @ad_astra2 starts at T-20 minutes on https://t.co/7Y4TherXAZ. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) August 31, 2022

About the NS-23 mission

The NS-23 mission would mark the 23rd overall and fourth orbital flight of Blue Origin's reusable booster this year. Carrying 36 science experiments, NS-23 would also be the first dedicated payload flight since NS-17 in August 2021. According to Blue Origin, it is sending double the number of scientific "education-focused" payloads that flew to space last year.

Out of the 36 payloads, 18 have been funded by NASA whereas 24 are designed by school children, universities, and STEM-focused organisations. The experiments being sent to space include a testbed designed to study the strength of planetary soils in microgravity, attempting to overcome the task of painting in a space environment, measuring the effects of gravity on ultrasonic sound waves and finding ways to manufacture cleaner propellants such as paraffin and beeswax in microgravity.

Interestingly, two experiments will be fitted on the exterior of the New Shepard booster for exposure to outer space conditions. The mission would also demonstrate the operational capability of hydrogen fuel cell technology in microgravity which could one day be used to power lunar rovers, surface equipment, and habitats.

Blue Origin says that it is also launching tens of thousands of postcards from Blue Origin’s nonprofit, Club for the Future. "The Club’s mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM for the benefit of Earth", the company added in its official release. Notably, the uncrewed NS-23 mission would be fourth for the company this year, with the last three being crewed suborbital flights.