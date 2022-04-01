Blue Origin Shares Clip Of NS20 Mission Astronauts Floating In Weightlessness; WATCH

Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin is celebrating its fourth successful crewed spaceflight under the NS20 mission that was conducted on March 31. The mission was named NS20 because it was the 20th mission of the New Shepard vehicle, which saw six new astronauts visit the edge of space. Now that the mission is complete, Blue Origin has shared a video clip shot inside the space capsule, which shows the crew members floating in weightlessness.

Views of a borderless Earth from space #NS20 pic.twitter.com/0FIHvvMs69 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 31, 2022

The NS rocket liftoff off from Blue Origin's launch site in Texas at 7:30 pm (IST) for a flight that lasted approximately 10 minutes and the passengers experienced about three minutes of weightlessness. The crew members included Blue Origin engineer Gary Lai and five paying customers- Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle and Dr. George Nield. After ascending for a total of 106 kilometres to the Karman line- the edge of space- the NS20 members emerged from the capsule with cries of joy.

Congratulations to Marty, Sharon, Marc, Jim, Gary, and George on becoming astronauts. #NS20 pic.twitter.com/y2TZhpMedg — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 31, 2022

Talking about the experience of his first spaceflight, Blue Origin engineer Gary Lai said, "I don't know that I could even, (that) words could do that justice. You just have to feel it".

How was NS20 different from Blue Origin's other spaceflights?

The NS20, apart from having a different crew, was different for not having any celebrities among the passengers. The company's first mission had its founder Jeff Bezos on the flight, the second one had Star Trek actor William Shatner and the third one flew NFL Hall of Famer and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan. NS20, however, stood out not by choice but by chance as it initially did have a celebrity- Pete Davidson, but he could not make the flight.

In addition to this, the mission was also historic as it launched the first married couple- Marc and Sharon Hagle- in a commercial spacecraft. Blue Origin already has Guinness World Records for launching the youngest, the oldest and a pair of siblings into space.

Image: Twitter/@BlueOrigin