Blue Origin Targets June 4 To Launch Its Fifth Crewed NS-21 Mission; Details Inside

Blue Origin, on May 31, announced that its next spaceflight mission NS-21 will lift off on June 4. According to the company, the launch window opens at 6:30 pm IST [8:00 a.m. CDT] and the launch will be conducted from Blue Origin’s Launch Site one in Texas. Originally scheduled for May 20, the launch was postponed after the mission team identified faults in the New Shepard’s backup systems.

#NS21 is targeting liftoff from Launch Site One on Saturday, June 4. The launch window opens at 8:00 a.m. CT / 13:00 UTC. Stay tuned for updates: https://t.co/1ztUVVcs7V pic.twitter.com/s9Q7R2xy7y — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 31, 2022

Blue Origin prepares for 5th human spaceflight

The NS-21 stands for New Shepard, named after the New Shepard spacecraft and will mark Blue Origin’s 21st overall mission since it was established in 2000. Besides, the forthcoming mission will be the fifth one wherein the company will launch humans into space.

#NewShepard’s 21st mission will include the first Mexican-born woman to fly to space @KatVoltage, Evan Dick, Hamish Harding, @hespanha_victor, Jaison Robinson, and @VictorVescovo. The flight date will be announced soon. Read more 🚀: https://t.co/YP3hsgMXOs #NS21 pic.twitter.com/VrzdHbyWKi — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 9, 2022

For its next mission, Blue Origin has revealed the names of six candidates who are part of the NS-21 mission. The crew includes five male and one female astronaut, and five of the members will venture into space for the first time. One of the team members Evan Dick is going on his second spaceflight with Blue Origin, the first being on December 11, 2021, under the NS-19 mission.

Among other crew members is Hamish Harding who has several aviation world records to his name and is remembered for the record for flying a Gulfstream G650ER aircraft over the North and the South poles. He will be accompanied by Victor Vescovo who has dived into the Challenger Deep twelve times and is the first person to visit the deepest point in the world’s five oceans. Another member is Jaison Robinson who is an avid scuba diver and skydiver and the founder of JMM Investments, a commercial real estate company. The only female member is Katya Echazarreta, an electrical engineer who has four years of work experience with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on five important missions including the Perseverance Mars rover and the soon-to-be-launched Europa clipper.

World records belonging to Blue Origin

The Jeff Bezos-owned firm's next launch will set a new record- flying the first Mexican-born woman to space. Echazarreta, who has a mission to increase the representation of women and minorities in STEM, has her seat sponsored by the non-profit organisation Space for Humanity. Notably, she would also become the youngest American woman to reach space at the age of 26.

However, this is not the first time Blue Origin will create a world record with its spaceflights. So far, the company has set four Guinness world records to its name starting with its first-ever space mission that was conducted in July 2021. The world records are sending the first siblings into space- Jeff and Mark Bezos, sending the youngest person to space- Oliver Daemen at 18 years and 334 days, launching the oldest person- actor William Shatner at age 90 and launching the first suborbital mission with paying customers.