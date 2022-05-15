Blue Origin To Launch Six Astronauts Into Space On May 20 Under New NS21 Mission

Blue Origin, on May 14, announced the launch date of its 21st space mission named New Shepard 21 or NS21. The Jeff Bezos-owned space tourism company will send a new batch of six astronauts into space on May 20 in what would be the fifth overall crewed mission. Previously, Blue Origin has conducted crewed flights on four occasions launching celebrities such as William Shatner and Jeff Bezos himself.

According to the company, the launch window opens at 7 pm (IST) [8:30 a.m. (CDT) or 13:30 (UTC)] and the mission will be aired live one hour before the liftoff. You can watch the liftoff live on Blue Origin's official website or YouTube channel.

NS-21 is targeting liftoff from Launch Site One on Friday, May 20. The launch window opens at 8:30 a.m. CT / 13:30 UTC. Learn more about the crew and the symbols embedded in the #NS21 mission patch: https://t.co/7di8Pe3I7f pic.twitter.com/wnzVLtvEv9 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 13, 2022

Blue Origin releases NS21 mission patch

Blue Origin announced the release of the NS21 mission patch which includes symbols to pay tribute to each of the astronauts. The NS21 crew includes six members- Evan Dick, Katya Echazarreta, Hamish Harding, Victor Vescovo, Victor Correa Hespanha, and Jaison Robinson. Read more about them here. Meanwhile, the patch reflects the accomplishments of each of the members who, barring Hespanha and Echazarreta, have paid an undisclosed amount for the space trip. Hespanha and Echazarreta, on the other hand, will board the NS capsule on sponsored tickets from Crypto Space Agency and Space for Humanity.

In a new statement, Blue Origin revealed that the patch, featuring the diamond with a circle symbolises Hespanha and his Brazilian heritage whereas the lightning bolt and the triangle represent Echazarreta and Vescovo's passion for electricity and mountains, respectively.

The patch also features an arrow, a water drop and a circle representing astronaut Evan Dick's second Blue Origin flight, Robinson’s passion for diving and Harding’s accomplishment of setting the global circumnavigation record by plane, respectively. Notably, Harding dived the Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the world, with Victor Vescovo in a two-person submarine. The forthcoming commercial spaceflight mission will be historic as it would see Echazarreta, the first Brazilian-born woman heading to space.