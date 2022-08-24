Blue Origin To Send 36 Experimental Payloads To Space In 23rd Orbital Mission On Aug 31

Jeff Bezos’ space tourism company Blue Origin, on Wednesday, announced its 23rd orbital mission that takes off on August 31. Named New Shepard-23 (NS-23), it would liftoff at 7 pm IST (8:30 am CDT) from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas.

Besides the payloads, the New Shepard booster will also carry tens of thousands of postcards from Blue Origin’s nonprofit, Club for the Future. The company says that the Club's 'Postcards to Space' program gives people across the world access to space on New Shepard.

On Wednesday, August 31, #NewShepard #NS23 will carry 36 science and research payloads to space along with tens of thousands of postcards from @ClubforFuture. Learn more: https://t.co/DkO2S4nt5O pic.twitter.com/fhRmWRw19D — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) August 24, 2022

Payloads being sent to space under the NS-23 mission

Blue Origin shared a list of some of the experiments that will be launched to space next week. The list includes the Infinity Fuel Cell’s AMPES experiment which would demonstrate the operational capability of hydrogen fuel cell technology in microgravity. Developed in collaboration with NASA's Johnson Space Center, this technology of employing a scalable, modular, and flexible power and energy product could one day be used for lunar rovers, surface equipment, and habitats.

Other payloads include a testbed designed to study the strength of planetary soils in microgravity, attempting to overcome the task of painting in a space environment, measuring the effects of gravity on ultrasonic sound waves and finding ways to manufacture cleaner propellants such as paraffin and beeswax in microgravity.

Out of the 36 payloads, 18 have been funded by NASA, primarily under the agency's Flight Opportunities program. On the other hand, 24 have been designed by school children, universities, and STEM-focused organizations, such as the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), American Society for Gravitational and Space Research (ASGSR), and SHAD Canada STEM Foundation. Notably, two of the experiments will be mounted on the exterior of the New Shepard booster to provide exposure to microgravity.

The company underscored that it is launching double the number of payloads it sent in its last experimental mission during NS-17 in August 2021. The NS-23 mission will also mark Blue Origin's fourth of this year, the last three being crewed sub-orbital flights. The previous mission, NS-22 was conducted on August 4 and it made the record of launching the first Egyptian (Sara Sabry) and first Portuguese (Mario Ferreira) astronauts into space.