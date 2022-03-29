Blue Origin's First 2022 Mission NS20 Deferred To March 31 Due To Unfavourable Weather

Blue Origin's 20th mission and the first of 2022- New Shepard (NS) 20 has been postponed to March 31, as the weather turned unfavourable. The NS20 mission was previously scheduled for March 29 from Blue Origin's launch facility in West Texas at 7 pm (IST). In a mission update, the company informed that it has successfully completed the Flight Readiness Review and the weather remains the only deciding factor. "#NS20 is now scheduled for launch on Thursday, March 31. #NewShepard Mission Operations has successfully completed Flight Readiness Review and weather is the only remaining factor to get to launch. Live webcast begins at 7:20 am CDT/12:20 UTC (sic)", Blue Origin wrote in a tweet.

More on NS 20 mission

The forthcoming mission is Blue Origin's 20th overall (both crewed and uncrewed) and the first of 2022. The flight would be a sub-orbital one wherein the six astronauts boarding the Blue Origin capsule would be airborne for about 10 minutes and will experience three minutes of weightlessness. The recent delay makes it the third one for NS20, as the mission was initially targeted for March 23 but got postponed due to requirements for further testing. However, the mission would be historic as it would see the first married couple on a sub-orbital flight. Blue Origin has previously made several records during its sub-orbital missions such as launching the oldest and the youngest person as well as a pair of siblings- Mark and Jeff Bezos to space.

NS20 crew members

The members of the NS20 crew include six members- Blue Origin engineer Gary Lai, Party America CEO Marty Allen, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, and president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC, Dr. George Nield and husband-wife duo Marc and Sharon Hagle. The New Shepard capsule was to be boarded by comedian, actor and "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson who is now being replaced by Gary Lai. Lai is the engineer who had joined Blue Origin in 2004 and is now the chief architect of the New Shepard system.