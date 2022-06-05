Blue Origin's NS-21 Astronauts Float In Micro-gravity During Joy Ride To Space; Watch

Blue Origin, on June 4, successfully launched six astronauts to Space during the commercial New Shepard 21 (NS-21) suborbital mission. The team of the NS-21 mission lifted off with the launch of the New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in Texas at 6:30 pm IST [8:00 a.m. CDT]. The New Shepard vehicle consisted of Katya Echazarreta, Victor Correa Hespanha, Jaison Robinson, Victor Vescovo, Hamish Harding and Evan Dick. All of them became part of the joy ride for an undisclosed amount.

With the completion of this mission, the Jeff Bezos-led space tourism firm completed its 21st overall launch and fifth human spaceflight. The company is now celebrating its recent success by sharing some of the unprecedented moments that the NS-21 astronauts experienced during the flight. Taking to Twitter, Blue Origin shared a video earlier in the day, showing the crew members floating inside the New Shepard spacecraft after it crossed the Karman line, the boundary of space. Watch the video below.

All six of the astronauts were visibly awestruck as they briefly escaped the influence of Earth’s gravity. The customers even showed the mementos they carried with them to the camera fitted inside the New Shepard vehicle.

Mission profile

The #BE3 engine is powered by clean-burning liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. The byproduct during flight is water vapor. #NS21 pic.twitter.com/YVfihv0z2m — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) June 4, 2022

Following the mission, Blue Origin released some numbers revealing the distance achieved by the crew vehicle. According to the mission profile, the New Shepard capsule reached an altitude of 107 kilometres (3,47,538 feet) above ground level (AGL) whereas the booster made it to 3,47,183 feet, approximately 107 km. Besides, the mission lasted for a total of 10 minutes and 5 seconds with a maximum ascent velocity of 3,604 kilometres per hour.

What’s special is that this flight made Echazarreta (26), the first Mexican-born woman and the youngest American, to reach Space. Besides, Dick became the first repeat customer of Blue Origin as he also was part of the NS-19 mission that was conducted in December 2021. Check out some more videos from Blue Origin’s fifth human spaceflight ever.

Reusability is the key to lowering the cost of access to space for the benefit of Earth. 7th successful landing for this vehicle. #NS21 pic.twitter.com/EQXGSITsa2 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) June 4, 2022

A soft landing on terra firma 🌎. #NS21 pic.twitter.com/1FFjcXZ6OX — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) June 4, 2022

Image: Blue Origin