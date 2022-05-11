Boeing Shares Timelapse Clip Of Starliner's Rollout, Stacking As Launch Edges Closer

Boeing is preparing for its next mission in collaboration with NASA wherein it will launch its uncrewed Starliner capsule to space on May 19. The capsule is stacked over the Atlas-V rocket at United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vertical Integration Facility after being rolled out last week. In order to keep the fans excited for the mission named Orbital Flight Test-2, Boeing has shared an exciting timelapse video, which shows the capsule's rollout and stacking over the rocket.

We sped up this time lapse so you can see #Starliner's rollout and stack in under 2 minutes.



Watch from Starliner's perspective as it heads from our factory to the Vertical Integration Facility.



Join us for Orbital Flight Test-2 launch on May 19.

The video shows the Starliner capsule being rolled out from the Vehicle Assembly Building towards the Vertical Integration Facility wherein it was fitted atop the massive Atlas rocket. The first stage booster of the Atlas rocket measures 107 feet (32.5 meters) long and stands 188 feet (57.3 meters) when fully stacked with the second stage and payload fairing. According to NASA, the booster can provide a thrust of up to about 8,50,000 pounds accelerating the rocket to supersonic speeds up to 4,500 meters per second.

Boeing prepares to redeem itself with its forthcoming launch

The mission has been named Orbital Flight Test-2 as it will be Boeing's second mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The US-based aerospace company conducted its first mission in 2019, which did not turn out to be entirely successful because the Starliner capsule failed to dock at the ISS. With the forthcoming launch, Boeing will try to redeem itself and prove to NASA that it is capable of conducting crewed spaceflights to the space station.

Two companies- SpaceX and Boeing were chosen by NASA under its Commercial Crew Program and has awarded contracts to build launch vehicles for the transportation of astronauts and supplies to and from the space station.

OFT-2 mission profile

The Atlas rocket will liftoff with the Starliner capsule at 6:54 p.m. (EST) on May 19 [4:24 am (IST) on May 20] from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Starliner capsule will carry over 226 kg of cargo and crew supplies and will dock at the ISS to spend five to ten days in space before returning with 272 kg of payload. According to NASA, the spacecraft will return with cargo, including reusable Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members.