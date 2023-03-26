Boeing's Debut Astronaut Mission To ISS Delayed; Will Now Launch After Ax-2 In May

Boeing Space's debut mission to launch astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed and is now being targeted for launch no earlier than early May. Both Boeing and NASA were preparing to send two astronauts to the ISS in April, but the new plan involves launching the mission Crew Flight Test (CFT) after Axiom Space's Ax-2 mission.

"We’re adjusting the @Space_Station schedule including the launch date for our Boeing Crew Flight Test as teams assess readiness and complete verification work. CFT now will launch following Axiom Mission 2 for optimized station operations," Kathy Leuders, NASA spaceflight program head tweeted. While Ax-2 is still on track for an early May launch, Starliner's schedule will be shared soon, she added.

We’re adjusting the @Space_Station schedule including the launch date for our Boeing Crew Flight Test as teams assess readiness and complete verification work. CFT now will launch following Axiom Mission 2 for optimized station operations. (1/2) — Kathy Lueders (@KathyLueders) March 23, 2023

Boeing's mission would see two veteran NASA astronauts - Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams - board the Starliner capsule for their week-long ISS stay. The same Starliner was used for the cargo mission named Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission which launched on May 20 last year and ended successfully with some minor hiccups.

Boeing is extremely keen on its forthcoming mission's success as it would then get a license from NASA to transport cargo and crew to and from the ISS. Two major companies - Boeing and SpaceX - have multi-billion dollar contracts under NASA's Commercial Crew Program; and only the latter is currently capable of providing launch services.

It’s all coming together 🤝 for #Starliner’s Crew Flight Test (CFT)!



Watch the mating of our crew and service modules and learn more about the production milestone here: https://t.co/WiTll2u5Op pic.twitter.com/H5zdCxe723 — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) January 24, 2023

Ax-2 puts Boeing's CFT-2 on hold

The Ax-2 mission is Axiom Space's second commercial mission to the space station with private astronauts. A crew of four members, including two from Saudi Arabia, will board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for their launch from the Kennedy Space Center. Interestingly, the Ax-2 crew includes Rayyanah Barnawi, the Saudi national who will become the first woman from the Arab nation to visit the ISS. She will be accompanied by mission commander Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner from the US and Ali Al-Qarni, also a Saudi national.