Boeing's Starliner Returns To Earth From ISS Post Conclusion Of Orbital Flight Test

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and aerospace major Boeing have successfully landed the firm's 'CST-100 Starliner spacecraft' in the western United States' desert on Wednesday, concluding the uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) to the International Space Station (ISS) to demonstrate the system's readiness to ferry people.

According to a press release from NASA, Starliner landed on its airbags at 4:49 p.m. MDT (local time), just four hours following the departure from the space station. The six-day journey evaluated the crew-capable spacecraft's end-to-end abilities. After a deorbit burn at 4:05 p.m. (local time), the spacecraft's service module was separated, and the three main parachutes, as well as six airbags, were successfully deployed.

The @BoeingSpace #Starliner completed Orbital Flight Test-2, touching down at White Sands Space Harbor.



This flight demonstrated launch, docking to @Space_Station, reentry, and landing — data to help prove that the capsule can safely carry astronauts. https://t.co/URKJoePcSr pic.twitter.com/4hOHBROalb — NASA (@NASA) May 26, 2022

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson remarked, "NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and our industry partner, Boeing, today took a major and successful step on the journey to enabling more human spaceflight missions to the International Space Station on American spacecraft from American soil,” the release added. He went on to say that the OFT-2 mission exemplifies the potential of cooperation, allowing them to create for the greater good and excite the world through discovery.

Furthermore, Starliner was launched on a 'ULA Atlas V rocket' from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, May 19.

Starliner has successfully entered Earth's orbit following a blastoff

Starliner has successfully entered Earth's orbit following a blastoff, completed a number of capability demonstrations, and docked with the orbiting outpost 26 hours later. The Expedition 67 crew had opened hatches and boarded the capsule for the first time, checking the spacecraft and verifying integration with station power as well as communications systems in preparation for future stays. The station crew also unloaded 500 pounds of Starliner cargo and returned 600 pounds of goods to Earth, as per the release.

The @BoeingSpace #Starliner hatch is closed. On May 25, the uncrewed spacecraft is set to undock from the @Space_Station and return to Earth. Set a reminder: https://t.co/j3tMgxFMrT



This demo flight provides data to help prove Starliner can carry astronauts on future missions. pic.twitter.com/d4aW4t2Y2w — NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2022

#Starliner is on the way home. @BoeingSpace's uncrewed spacecraft undocked from the International @Space_Station at 2:36pm ET (18:36 UTC), ending a five-day stay at our orbiting lab.



Join us for deorbit & landing coverage starting at 5:45pm ET (21:45 UTC). pic.twitter.com/t01hKun5Hv — NASA (@NASA) May 25, 2022

Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program, noted, “We have had an excellent flight test of a complex system that we expected to learn from along the way and we have,” the release reads. Nappi said that as the OFT-2 is completed, they will currently apply what they have learned and focus on being ready for the crewed flight test and NASA certification.

As per the release, Boeing salvaged the spacecraft from the desert and will bring it to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for processing at its Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility.

#Starliner landing and recovery teams are poised at @WSMissileRange to recover the spacecraft for data retrieval, analysis and refurbishment for future missions.



Gold team is first to arrive to secure the site. pic.twitter.com/w4qVNxHliW — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) May 25, 2022

Further, teams will continue planning for Starliner and its next voyage, the Crew Flight Test to the space station, after NASA and Boeing examine the data from this test flight.

(Image: Twitter/ @nasahqphoto)