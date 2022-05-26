Last Updated:

Boeing's Starliner Returns To Earth From ISS Post Conclusion Of Orbital Flight Test

CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lands in the western US's desert, finishing the uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) to the International space station

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Boeing

Image: Twitter/ @nasahqphoto


National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and aerospace major Boeing have successfully landed the firm's 'CST-100 Starliner spacecraft' in the western United States' desert on Wednesday, concluding the uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) to the International Space Station (ISS) to demonstrate the system's readiness to ferry people.  

According to a press release from NASA, Starliner landed on its airbags at 4:49 p.m. MDT (local time), just four hours following the departure from the space station. The six-day journey evaluated the crew-capable spacecraft's end-to-end abilities. After a deorbit burn at 4:05 p.m. (local time), the spacecraft's service module was separated, and the three main parachutes, as well as six airbags, were successfully deployed. 

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson remarked, "NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and our industry partner, Boeing, today took a major and successful step on the journey to enabling more human spaceflight missions to the International Space Station on American spacecraft from American soil,” the release added. He went on to say that the OFT-2 mission exemplifies the potential of cooperation, allowing them to create for the greater good and excite the world through discovery. 

READ | NASA shares InSight's last selfie taken on Mars as lander nears retirement this month

Furthermore, Starliner was launched on a 'ULA Atlas V rocket' from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, May 19. 

Starliner has successfully entered Earth's orbit following a blastoff

Starliner has successfully entered Earth's orbit following a blastoff, completed a number of capability demonstrations, and docked with the orbiting outpost 26 hours later. The Expedition 67 crew had opened hatches and boarded the capsule for the first time, checking the spacecraft and verifying integration with station power as well as communications systems in preparation for future stays. The station crew also unloaded 500 pounds of Starliner cargo and returned 600 pounds of goods to Earth, as per the release.  

READ | NASA's James Webb Space Telescope observes asteroid named after Tenzing Norgay in new test

Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program, noted, “We have had an excellent flight test of a complex system that we expected to learn from along the way and we have,” the release reads. Nappi said that as the OFT-2 is completed, they will currently apply what they have learned and focus on being ready for the crewed flight test and NASA certification. 

READ | NASA reveals new solar sail concept to propel spacecraft using sunlight instead of fuel

As per the release, Boeing salvaged the spacecraft from the desert and will bring it to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for processing at its Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility. 

Further, teams will continue planning for Starliner and its next voyage, the Crew Flight Test to the space station, after NASA and Boeing examine the data from this test flight. 

(Image: Twitter/ @nasahqphoto)

READ | NASA rejects reports claiming propellant leakage in SpaceX capsule of ISS mission
READ | NASA extends launch date of Psyche spacecraft to September 20 after identifying defect
Tags: Boeing, Starliner, NASA
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND