Boeing’s Starliner Set For May 20 Launch To ISS As NASA Completes Readiness Review

Boeing's Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, which is scheduled to take off next week, has received a green flag from NASA after a successful Flight Readiness Review on May 12. Earlier today (May 12), Boeing revealed that NASA has given a "go" for launch during the review which took place at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission will be Boeing's second attempt to send an uncrewed capsule to the International Space Station (ISS), the first being a failed mission in December 2019.

Starliner, we are go for launch.



In today's Flight Readiness Review, Boeing, @NASA and its international partners gave a "go" for Orbital Flight Test-2.

Thank you, NASA, for working side-by-side with us to prepare for #OFT2.



Learn more: https://t.co/AsIXVDWQHn pic.twitter.com/DeiOdXFND9 — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) May 11, 2022

Boeing eyes NASA's certification

On May 19, @BoeingSpace's #Starliner spacecraft will launch on a @ULALaunch Atlas V rocket for its uncrewed test to the @Space_Station.



Interested in learning more about Orbital Flight Test-2? Join our virtual @NASASocial for a behind-the-scenes look: https://t.co/iAFRkKeS2N pic.twitter.com/vXQOoOuzzZ — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) May 11, 2022

The aerospace company had received a contract from NASA under its Commercial Crew Program, wherein the former is supposed to provide launch vehicles for crew and cargo transport to and from the space station. Apart from Boeing, Elon Musk's SpaceX was also awarded the contract but it is far ahead in the race. SpaceX conducted the first crewed launch to the ISS under the Demonstration-2 or Demo-2 mission in 2020 and has launched astronauts for NASA on four occasions.

Boeing, on the other hand, is still struggling for NASA's certification as its Starliner capsule failed to dock at the space station in the first orbital mission in 2019. With the forthcoming mission, the company would look to make this mission a success and provide NASA with an alternative launch option besides SpaceX.

The Orbital Test Flight-2

The launch has been scheduled at 6:54 p.m. (EST) on May 19 [4:24 am (IST) on May 20] from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Starliner capsule will liftoff atop the Atlas-V rocket, which is being provided by the United Launch Alliance (ULA), with over 226 kg of cargo and crew supplies. As per the mission profile, Starliner will dock at the ISS to spend five to ten days in space before returning with 272 kg of payload.

According to Boeing, this mission is a part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program wherein the agencies would test the end-to-end capabilities of Starliner from launch to docking, atmospheric re-entry, and a desert landing in the western United States. "OFT-2 will provide valuable data that will help NASA certify Boeing’s crew transportation system to carry astronauts to and from the space station", Boeing said in a statement.