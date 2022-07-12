Buck Supermoon To Rise On July 13; Read The Story Behind Its Name And The Peak Period

A supermoon will rise in the night skies starting July 13 owing to the Earth's natural satellite being closest to our planet. According to astronomers, the Moon will be around 3,50,000 kilometres far from Earth at a time when the sun is at its farthest from our planet due to the annual aphelion. Interestingly, the July moon is also called the Super Buck Moon and is the second full moon event after the spectacular June 14 event.

Why is the July 13 moon called Buck Moon?

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the July 13 moon is called the Buck Moon because the antlers of Bucks or male deer normally grow around this time. "Early summer is normally when the new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. They also called this the Thunder Moon because of early summer's frequent thunderstorms," says NASA.

These names are derived from sources including Native Americans and European sources. NASA says that primarily, the Algonquin tribes in the modern northeastern United States called this Moon the Buck Moon. Some other names also include references to animals and plants such as the Feather Moulting Moon, Salmon Moon, Berry Moon and Raspberry Moon.

What time would the supermoon peak?

The supermoon will be at its closest to our planet at 5 a.m. EDT (2:30 pm IST) on July 13, thus being the brightest at this hour. As mentioned above, the Moon will be approximately 3,57,264 kilometres far from Earth, about 30,000 kilometres closer than its average distance. Notably, it will linger close to our planet for the next three days and will begin stepping out of the full phase afterwards.

Pertinently, the Moon orbits relatively closer to our planet twice or even thrice every year and is called a supermoon when it is the nearest while being full or new. And since the Moon is known to affect the strength of ocean tides, the new few days will also see higher tides.

Image: NASA