Can A Terrestrial Planet Push Earth Out Of The Solar System And Wipe Out Life On It?

An experiment has revealed that a terrestrial planet floating between Mars and Jupiter would push Earth out of the solar system and cease life on this planet, as per the UC Riverside experiment. According to UCR astrophysicist Stephen Kane, this experiment was carried out to address two notable gaps in planetary science. The presentation focused on the gap in the solar system between the size of terrestrial and giant planets.

It is significant to mention that the largest terrestrial planet is Earth and the smallest gas giant is Neptune, which is four times wider and 17 times bigger than the size of Earth. "In other star systems, there are many planets with masses in that gap. We call them super-Earths," Kane said. He further mentioned that the other gap is in location, relative to the Sun, between Mars and Jupiter. Planetary scientists often wish there was something between those two planets. "It seems like wasted real estate," he said.

Scientists find possibility of creating stability for the planet

The expert further stressed on the gaps between the two planets as they could give insights into the architecture of the solar system and reveal more about the evolution of the Earth. An experiment was conducted where Kane ran dynamic computer simulations of a planet between Mars and Jupiter using different masses to see the effects on the orbits of all other planets. The results of the study that was published in the Planetary Science Journal were not in favour of the solar system.

"This fictional planet gives a nudge to Jupiter that is just enough to destabilise everything else," Kane said. "Despite many astronomers having wished for this extra planet, it’s a good thing we don’t have it," he added.

Notably, Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun and the largest in the Solar System; its mass is 318 times that of Earth, which is why its gravitational influence is strong. If a super-Earth in our solar system, a passing star, or any other celestial being disturbed Jupiter even slightly, all other planets would be greatly affected. Also, it can cause disarray for other planets like Mercury and Venus, as well as Earth, in the solar system.

During the experiment, Kane also found the possibility of creating stability for the planet. By making the mass of the planets smaller and putting them directly between Mars and Jupiter, Kane said he observed that it was possible for the planet to remain stable for a long period of time. But a slight movement in any direction could make "things go bad," he said.