Chandrayaan 3 Detects Unknown Event On Moon, ISRO Says Source Under Investigation

The Chandrayaan 3 mission has detected an unknown event on the Moon's South Pole, the area where the Vikram lander touched down on August 23. According to ISRO, the event was documented by the Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload of the Vikram lander, which has been designed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), Bengaluru to measure ground vibrations generated by natural quakes, impacts, and artificial events.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

In-situ Scientific Experiments



Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander

-- the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon --

has recorded the movements of Rover and other… pic.twitter.com/Sjd5K14hPl August 31, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 detects unknown event

Apart from the vibrations, ISRO said that the mission also uncovered an event on August 26. The event in question seems natural, however, investigations are underway to determine its nature and origin. ISRO said that ILSA is the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the Moon and it was able to record the vibrations created by the Pragyan rover and other payloads.

ILSA is one of the four payloads on the Vikram lander, which is designed to last at least 14 Earth days (one lunar day), the same as the six-wheeled Pragyan rover.

Apart from the vibrations, ISRO has confirmed the findings of elements like Oxygen, Sulphur, Iron and Calcium among others around the landing site and measured the sub-surface temperature of the lunar soil. As for the rover, it is equipped with two payloads, which are designed to carry out elemental and compositional analysis of the Moon's soil and rocks near the landing site. Thanks to the lander's Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere - Langmuir Probe (RAMBHA-LP), we now know that the density of plasma (ions and electrons) near the surface is sparse.