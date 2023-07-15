Chandrayaan-3 Has Gone Beyond Limits Of The Sky: MoS Jitendra Singh Speaks To Republic TV

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh proudly spoke to Republic TV after the launch of Chandrayaan-3 and recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's quote, 'Sky is not the limit' and said that it has gone beyond the limits of the sky.

The Minister said, "Chandrayaan is also known for the fact that it has been getting certain findings which were not even obtained by those who landed on the moon before us. Like for example, the presence of water there, and since Chandrayaan-3 is landing on the southern polar area, it is expected to bring many more valuable findings which will be of utility not only to the scientific fraternity but also the premiere agencies like NASA to carry forward their future experiments and their voyages to the moon."

Jitendra Singh added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, 'Sky is not the limit' and today I think we have lived by his words because Chandrayaan-3 has gone beyond the limits of the sky to discover the unexplored horizons of the universe."

Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to the moon successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday (July 14) at 2.35 pm.

The GSLV Mark 3 accomplished the launch by injecting the Chandrayaan-3 mission into a precise orbit after which all three stages were performed perfectly and the spacecraft separated from LVM-3, over 900 seconds post-launch from Sriharikota.

ISRO chief and Jitendra Singh held press conference

After the launch, Jitendra Singh and ISRO chief S Somanath held a press briefing where the former said, "This is a moment of glory for us, a moment of glory for India, and moment of destiny for all of us...I must thank team ISRO for making India proud. I also thank PM Modi for making this possible by unlocking the doors of Sriharikota and enabling India's space sector..."

ISRO chief said that the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon is expected on August 23 at around 5:47 IST.

He said, "If everything goes normal then landing on the moon is expected on August 23rd at around 5.47 pm IST."