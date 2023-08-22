With multiple successful operations of the Chandrayaan-3, India is inching closer to achieving a historic milestone of making a soft landing on the Moon's surface. The third lunar mission which will boost the country's space sector is also a budgetary marvel as the mission is relatively affordable and cost-effective.

Chandrayaan-3 has been built at a budget of around Rs 615 crore, which is the lowest in the world. According to a report from January 2020, ISRO chairman K Sivan estimated that the spacecraft's lander, rover, and propulsion module would cost about Rs 250 crore and that the launch service would cost an additional Rs 365 crore.

It is astonishing as the budget of India's third moon mission is four times cheaper than that of most Hollywood movies. Tom Cruise starrer ‘Mission Impossible -Dead Reckoning: Part 1’ which was released on July 12 and is made for Rs 2,386 crore (approximately $290 million). While 2013's Oscar-winning space film Gravity was made on a production budget of $100 million, which is almost double.

The estimate put forward by former ISRO chief Sivan was made before the pandemic struck and before the mission as a whole. The mission's budget has likely increased given that Chandrayaan-3 was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: A day to go!

ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, as its successful landing will make India the first country to reach the uncharted South Pole of Earth's only natural satellite. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touchdown on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008. The mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar South Pole.