Chandrayaan-3 Is Quantum Leap in Global Arena For India: MoS Jitendra Singh

As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) awaits with bated breath for the successful launch of India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh in a conversation with Republic, claimed that the launch of Chandrayaan-3 will be a quantum leap in the overall global arena for India and specifically in the field of space.

"It is a tribute to the persistent effort of the successive generations of space scientists beginning from Vikram Sarabhai and also a compliment to the enabling milieu which is provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he decided to unlock the space sector four years back. Earlier, Sriharikota was a forbidden territory. Today, within 2-3 years, we have more than 140 startups. We have private startups which are working in close fabrication with ISRO in which some are world-class while some are first of their kind," said Dr Jitendra Singh.

"We have an Indian space policy in place. We have an interface called IN-SPACe i.e. Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre. This ecosystem has enabled us to reach this destination to launch Chandrayaan-3. Even though India started much later compared to some other countries like the USA, USSR but it is the Chandrayaan series which brought back the evidence of water on the surface of the moon. Now, we are in a position not only to partner with the other so-called developed countries but we are in a position to share our inputs, our findings to their advantage for their future experiments," he added.

Speaking about private and public startups, "It has been an amazing journey begginning from meagre resources. We have seen pictures of Vikram Sarabhai carrying the launcher vehicle on the carrier of the bicycle. Recently, there was an aggreement pertaining to International Space Station during PM Modi's visit to Washington DC. In Amrit Kaal, when we talk about next 25 years, the ascent of India has begun. The demarcation between the private and public will vanish away and we need to grow in a centralised manner. PM Modi has been very supportive of this school of thought of working in an integrated fashion."

He further stressed that India is now in a position to give the lead to the rest of the world in more areas than one. "Earlier, the world thought of India as a nation which is oblivious of progressive concepts like clean energy, climate change. Now, we are in a position where we are ready to give the lead to the rest of the world in more areas than one and the world is ready to accept India as one of its leading partners," he said.

Chandrayaan-3 mission countdown begins

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface. The countdown for the launch of mission has begun ahead of take off on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The spacecraft will be launched on a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy lift launch vehicle at 2:35 pm (IST).

LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Mission Readiness Review is completed.

The board has authorised the launch.

The countdown begins tomorrow.



The launch can be viewed LIVE onhttps://t.co/5wOj8aimkHhttps://t.co/zugXQAY0c0https://t.co/u5b07tA9e5



DD National

from 14:00 Hrs. IST… — ISRO (@isro) July 12, 2023

Where to watch Chandrayaan-3 launch live?

The live webcast for the Chandrayaan-3 launch will start 30 minutes before the liftoff i.e. at 2 pm at ISRO's official YouTube channel. The agency will also stream the launch on its official website and Facebook handle. Viewers can also tune in for the launch on Republic or its YouTube channel courtesy of ISRO.